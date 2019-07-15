‘Star’ Fans Will Get Closure With ‘Movie Of The Week,’ Lee Daniels Says

Earlier this year, Fox made the decision to cancel its musical drama series, Star, after just three seasons on the air, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

The cancellation came as a shock to fans, especially because the third season of the show ended on such a huge cliffhanger. After the series was canceled, co-creator Lee Daniels informed fans that he was in the process of trying to sell the show to other networks in order to produce a fourth season, however, Daniels’ plan didn’t quite work out and he’s now providing an update, according to a report from TVLine.

Daniels recently took to Instagram to address the show’s fans and his followers on the platform to let everyone know he had good news and bad news.

“The bad news is that Star is not getting picked up for series,” he said. “It’s too long of a story to cry about but the good news is that, we’re doing a movie of the week to wrap things up for y’all.”

“We’re going to make something real special for you to scream about, with all of our cast members…even the dead ones,” he continued.

Daniels did not share any additional details surrounding the storyline of the upcoming movie, nor did he reveal when the movie would actually be released.

Star tells the story of three young women — Star Davis (Jude Demorest), Simone Davis Rivera (Brittany O’Grady), and Alex Crane (Ryan Destiny) — joined together by the dream of a new start and a career in the music industry. With the help of Carlotta Renee Brown, played by Queen Latifah, they’re able to accomplish their dream and dominate the music charts as “Take 3.”

During the show’s final episode, viewers watched as Alex prepared to marry Derek Jones, played by Quincy Brown, while Star, who shares a son with Noah Brooks (Luke James), stands in court to persuade a judge to terminate Noah’s right to the child so she can put the baby up for adoption. Star gets her way and Noah storms out of the courtroom with his mother in tow.

Eventually, everyone makes it to Alex and Derek’s wedding, except Derek’s grandmother, Miss Ruby (Juanita Jennings), who ends up being killed in an act of revenge by local gang members who later opened fire on guests during the wedding reception.

After the tragic incident, Star changes her mind about giving up her child for adoption and rushes back to her apartment, where she is greeted by an empty crib and an unconscious babysitter. At the end of the episode, fans were left with many unanswered questions but those questions will likely be addressed by the two-hour movie promised by Daniels.