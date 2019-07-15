Check Out ‘Sports Illustrated’s’ Newest Swimsuit Models From This Year’s Open Casting Call

This is an exciting time for Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition fans, as the publication recently announced their top 17 models from this year’s open casting call. Unlike many publications in the industry, SI sets itself apart by giving anyone the chance to walk off the street and into the casting process. This is a great opportunity for aspiring SI models to get their foot in the door. Many models’ careers have been expedited thanks to the casting process, including previous cover girls Camille Kostek and Danielle Herrington.

And today, SI shared a video of the runway show for the top 17 women. It took place at the W South Beach, and the short clip revealed a diverse group of women. They all appeared super pumped up to show up on the catwalk, with many of the girls adding their own fun flair. Although we may have to wait to learn the details of the girls and where they come from, it’s apparent that the publication is making many of these women’s dreams come true.

Another way that SI sets itself apart, is that their models are often very thankful to be part of the family. This is because many models who are turned away elsewhere can find their voice and space in the modeling industry at SI.

A quick video revealed models of all body types and ethnicities, plus a woman who was bald, another in a wheelchair and even a girl who kicked off the show in a head-to-toe bodysuit instead of a bikini. Fans can look forward to hearing more soon, as the “sweet 17” is expected to conduct a professional photo shoot before several are chosen to move forward.

One of the SI models that seems to exemplify the spirit of the publication is Camille Kostek, who has been very open about her previous struggles to find her footing in the modeling world. After she was announced as the cover girl, she noted to SI what it meant to her and why.

“When I looked at the cover, I was like ‘This is for the dreamers. This is what happens when you stay true to you and you don’t get off path of the things that you believe in’ because that’s exactly how this cover came,” she explained.

“I feel like I’ve worked against a lot of odds and this cover is not only something that was exciting for me…it’s a hopeful feeling,” elaborated Kostek.