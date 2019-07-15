Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Tiny Waist With Sexy Close-Up Photo

Kendall Jenner flaunted her supermodel body all over social media this weekend as she enjoyed some time out with her friends.

On Sunday, Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram account to share two sexy snaps of herself enjoying a night out on the town.

In the first photo the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen snapping a super close-up photo of her torso, which shows off her flat tummy and toned abs, as well as the sexy curves underneath of her pink and black tank top.

In a second post, Kendall is seen in a video as she gets set to throwing a bowling ball down the lane at the bowling alley. Jenner dons a pair of tight denim jeans that show off her curvy backside, and also puts her toned arms on display.

The model has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in sleek straight strands, which she pulls back into a ponytail at the base of her head.

Kendall sports a full face of makeup for the outing, which includes darkened eyebrows, long, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. She also adds pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a nude lip to complete her glam look.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kendall Jenner is said to be enjoying the single life following her split with Philadelphia 76ers basketball player Ben Simmons.

Kendall’s even been linked to a new man, Los Angeles Lakers star Kyle Kuzma. However, Entertainment Tonight sources claim that there’s no romance between the pair.

“They’ve run in the same circle for a while and there’s no romantic relationship between them. Kendall is enjoying being single after ending things with Ben,” the source stated.

Recently, Jenner opened up about having a high profile relationship, revealing that she tries to keep her life as private as she possibly can as she lives in the spotlight of the modeling world, and her family’s reality TV series.

“For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier,” Kendall told Vogue Australia earlier this year.

“I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be],” Jenner added.

Fans can see more of Kendall Jenner’s busy life by following the model on Instagram.