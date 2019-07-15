‘TOWIE’ Star Megan McKenna Flashes Cleavage In Low Cut Dress On Instagram

The Only Way Is Essex star Megan McKenna caught the eye of her 2.3 million Instagram followers on Friday when she posted a sizzling snapshot of herself showing off some major cleavage in a white mini dress.

Shared on her profile roughly 48 hours ago, her fans quickly showered the photo with 19,000 likes and dozens of comments. The sizzling snap features the reality diva striking a seductive pose while standing against the door frame of her hotel suite bathroom.

McKenna donned a summery, super low cut white mini dress with delicate eyelet lace style laser cut outs. The dress had a deep V-neckline that plummeted to only inches above the empire waistline. The tiny garment showed off a generous helping of her assets both above and below the waist. The hem of the dress was adventurously short, and Megan accessorized with a silky, floral open-front kimono that her followers could only assume was to help keep her a bit more covered out in public.

Megan went light in the cosmetics department for the photo. Unfortunately, the lack of make-up it easy to see where the actress regularly wore her oversized sunglasses because of the two-toned tan line on her face.

Also known for her participation on the third season of MTV’s hit reality show Ex on the Beach, Megan recently made news after going public with her latest boyfriend, Zach Gilbert. U.K. based online publication Metro recently reported that the relationship between the duo had turned into something serious.

Despite being a successful up and comer in the business arena, Zach Gilbert, 26, is also getting a lot of flak from the public eye because of his criminal history. The young entrepreneur went into a juvenile correction facility back in 2016 after being convicted of “grievous bodily harm.”

According to Metro, Zach and another young man attacked a French man at a local bar. Witnesses to the altercation between the three males reported seeing Gilbert hold the victim down while his accomplice kicked the man in the head several times. The quarrel left the French man with head wounds and facial bruising.

Loading...

While the media has had a hard time seeing past his criminal background, Megan and Zach remain strong as a couple.

This is reported to be her first serious relationship since the tragic death of her late boyfriend, Love Island reality star, Mike Thalassitis. As Love Island fans know, Mike passed in March of this year. His death was ruled a suicide.