Anne De Paula Flaunts Cleavage In Major Plunge Dress Alongside Boyfriend, Joel Embiid

Sports Illustrated model, Anne de Paula, was spotted at an event for the publication alongside her boyfriend, Joel Embiid. Anne flaunted her looks with a deep plunge dress, which was red with side tie accent. She wore her hair slicked back into a ponytail, and kept things simple and didn’t wear a necklace. However, she sported tiny hoop earrings, along with a glossy lipstick. De Paula smiled widely for the photo as she looked into the distance, while Joel looked straight at the camera. He sported a black t-shirt that read, “Empower Women” in all caps. The couple photo has received over 2,600 likes so far.

Anne has been sharing plenty of her own photos with Joel lately, as fans seem to be on board with their love story. The model shared a photo three days ago of the two cozying up together outdoors. They appeared to be at a restaurant and sat together on a plush couch, as Anne sported a low-cut, front-tie shirt that was long-sleeved. She paired this with a pair of denim shorts. The post was geo-tagged in the Maldives, Indian Ocean, and she also added photos of their amazing view. The photo has garnered over 17,000 likes.

That’s not to mention another sweet photo, which she posted in late June. The couple was spotted at the Great Wall of China this time, and Joel placed his arms around his girlfriend as they shared a kiss. It’s easy to see that they’re both very happy to be together, especially in the second photo of the Instagram set. Anne smiled widely as she looked over at her boyfriend, and he seemed to be caught mid-laugh also.

From what Anne’s previously discussed with Rare, it sounds like family is very important to her. So it’s no surprise that she seems to be taking her relationship seriously. De Paula also revealed that her parents were more than happy to see her succeed as a bikini model.

“My parents love the photos. My mother has a big photo in the house right in the living room of me just wearing body paint. So if you go to the house, the biggest photo you’ll see is of me kneeling down in the sand wearing body paint. My grandmother and grandfather? They had loads of copies of the magazine,” she described.

“So I feel like I’m very lucky because nobody has ever said anything mean to me about my photos,” she added.