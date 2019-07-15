Former Victoria’s Secret Model Lauren Layne Sizzles In A Skimpy Olive Swimsuit On Instagram

Former Victoria’s Secret model Lauren Layne has recently launched her very own swimsuit collection and the temperature of her Instagram page is quite high these days because of a plethora of bikini pictures.

Following her picture-posting ritual, the model recently took to her page and stunned her fans with yet another racy snap which set pulses racing.

In the pic, Lauren could be seen wearing an olive one-piece bikini that allowed her to flaunt her amazing body. The barely-there outfit put Lauren’s thighs on full display — a move that instantly titillated her fans.

The 25-year-old model closed her eyes and let her damp hair down to pose for the picture which amassed more than 3,000 likes and about a hundred comments as of this writing.

“That piece is particularly amazing on you,” one of her fans commented on the picture. “You’re gorgeous as always,” said another. While a third fan said that the model looks fabulous in every color and outfit.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the picture was also liked by her some of her fellow models, including Meri Gulin and Caroline Kelly.

Prior to posting the said picture, Lauren shared another picture where she wore a rust-colored bikini from her swimsuit collection.

The dangerously-short two piece allowed Lauren to show off her enviable thighs and taut stomach as she raised her arms over her head and looked toward the ground to pose for the picture.

She wore little to no makeup and and let her damp hair down to stay true to her signature style. Per the geotag, the snap was captured in Bermuda while the picture accrued more than 4,000 likes and about 150 comments as of the writing of this article.

Commenting on the snap, one of her fans wrote that Lauren has a wonderful body, while a male fan jokingly said that the model has more muscles than him.

A third fan wrote that Lauren is flawless and always gorgeous, adding that he is in love the the model’s expressions in the picture.

Her fellow model Megan Puleri also commented on the snap and said that Lauren is a “stunna from anotha planet [sic].”

Other fans used a more millennial way of complimenting the model and used plenty of hearts, kiss and fire emoji to express their admiration for the hottie instead of using long sentences.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, the Missouri native not only worked for Victoria’s Secret but has also modeled for big names like Ralph Lauren, Abercrombie & Fitch, Nordstrom, and Macy’s.