Cara De La Hoyde Spreads Legs & Fans Mistake Her For Kourtney Kardashian

The 'TOWIE' and 'Love Island' star was surrounded by 'Toy Story' toys in her Instagram snap.

Former Love Island winner Cara De La Hoyde recently shook things up for her Instagram followers a few days ago when she shared a snapshot that was sneakily provocative, despite her body being completely covered.

The photo – which was published early on Friday – featured Cara sitting on the floor in front of a storage bench that was covered with character toys and figurines from Disney Pixar’s Toy Story film franchise. The reality star held a Woody figurine in one hand while sitting with legs spread wide as she smiled toward the toy.

De La Hoyde’s outfit had a vintage 90’s feel that paired well with the children’s toys surrounding her. She rocked a hugely oversized and soft white cotton t-shirt that had a large Toy Story themed graphic on it of the Aliens from the original film. She paired the film-inspired tee with a pair of tight, form-fitting neon green lycra bike shorts that quickly grabbed the attention of her followers. The shorts showed off the petite brunette’s tan, toned calves, and shapely thighs.

The Only Way Is Essex star opted to wear her dark locks down long and natural letting them fall down around her face and shoulders. She opted for a dewy natural face and nude lip color. She accessorized only with a simple ring and gold chain necklace.

In the short amount of time that the photo has been featured on her profile, fans and followers of Cara have liked the post more than 19,000 times.

The overwhelming majority of the brunette beauty’s 1.1 million Instagram followers fixated in the comments on the fact that the TV personality could easily pass for Kourtney Kardashian’s twin.

“Really thought this was Kourteny Kardashian,” one follower penned.

A second agreed: “You literally look like Kourtney Kardashian!”

Cara is one of the few winners from the Love Island series that was able to make her on-screen relationships work. According to The Sun she recently married husband Nathan Massey in a secret ceremony surrounded by family, close friends, and their son, Freddy. The two have been together since 2016 when they met on that year’s season of Love Island.

The pair announced their engagement to the world back in 2018, a full two years after they started dating. Nathan proposed to Cara in the same villa they stayed in for the show.

In a recent interview with OK! Magazine, Cara revealed that her wedding dress was a design from Christine Dando. The photos the magazine published of the wedding showed the bride in a lovely white veil and sleeveless A-line gown with bodice embellishments.