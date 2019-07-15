‘Maxim’ Model Sarah Harris Wears A Barely-There Bikini And Puts Her Thick Thighs On Full Display

Kiwi model Sarah Harris, who shot to fame after being featured in renowned magazines like Maxim Australia and Playboy, knows the art of titillating her fans through her racy pictures.

Not only that but whenever Sarah posts a new sultry snap on Instagram, she leaves fans asking for more. This is exactly what happened to her latest photograph where she could be seen wearing a skimpy bikini that allowed her to leave very little to the imagination of the viewers.

The model posed while huddling her knees close to her chest as she sat on a sofa. In the process, Sarah put her thick thighs on full display to send a wave of excitement through her 2.2 million fans and followers.

The model let her blond tresses down, opted for a full face of makeup comprised of some subtle shades, while she looked away from the camera to pose for the sultry snap. She accessorized with a selection of rings and also opted for a white watch by Sachii Watches that apparently sponsored the photo shoot for Sarah.

According to the geotag, the picture was taken in Ubud, Bali, and in the caption, Sarah informed her fans that she can’t wait to have her next travel adventure. She hinted that she might be going to the luxurious Bora Bora Islands.

As of this writing, and within three hours of posting, the picture amassed more than 18,000 likes and about 350 comments where fans praised the model for her sexy body and showered her with complimentary words and phrases.

“You are looking so gorgeous and sexy. Love your legs,” one of her fans wrote on the picture.

“You look extra magnificent in this pic,” said another fan.

While a third one opined that Sarah is the most beautiful woman that he has ever seen in his life.

Other fans used words like “goddess,” “incredible legs,” “too sexy,” and “extremely gorgeous,” to describe the hottie’s beauty, while the remaining fans used emoji to convey their feelings.

A few days ago, Sarah had treated her fans to yet another racy picture where she was featured wearing a provocative bodysuit. The mesh fabric of the risque ensemble allowed the model to leave very little to the imagination and a look at the comments section shows that the pic surely set pulses racing. The snap can be viewed on Instagram.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, the model was born in Auckland, New Zealand, and started modeling at the age of 15 when she posed for an ad campaign of Billabong swimwear.

Per the piece, Sarah is in a relationship with fitness model Josh Williams, who could often be seen in Sarah’s Instagram photos.