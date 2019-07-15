‘Good Trouble’ Star Daisy Eagan Talks LGBTQ Representation In The Industry

Freeform’s Good Trouble currently has some of the most diverse characters on television, and actress Daisy Eagan is discussing how the entertainment industry has changed over the years as it relates to LGBTQ representation, according to a report from Pop Culture.

The show is a spin-off of The Fosters, which originally focused on an interracial lesbian couple and the children they fostered and later adopted. Now, Good Trouble follows the couple’s two daughters, Callie and Mariana, played by Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez. The new series follows Callie and Mariana as they do their best to navigate being away from home for the first time.

As adults, the women end up living in a communal living space called The Coterie with roommates who later become a part of the show’s storyline.

The roommates feature an Asian lesbian woman and a bisexual Latino artist, there is also a transgender character who’s struggling to win the acceptance of her parents, and a non-binary individual, Joey Riverton, played by Eagan.

The Tony Award-winner, who identifies as queer, recently spoke with Pop Culture via phone about Joey’s journey on the show and their coming out as non-binary while dating a lesbian woman during Season 2.

“I can’t even begin to say how proud this makes me,” Eagan said. “When they sent me the script for the first episode and I saw that Joey came out, I immediately called [co-creator] Bradley Bredeweg, and said, ‘I just want to check in with you,’ because at that point especially, I said, ‘I don’t really identify as non-binary and I don’t want to make the community angry or uncomfortable because there are non-binary actors.'”

Loading...

Eagan said she was mindful about playing a non-binary character as a cis-gender person in real life, but after doing her research and speaking to several individuals who identify as non-binary, she realized she could play the role and not overstep the boundaries in any way.

The actress went on to say that she currently feels “so grateful to be a small part of the revolution,” referring to the increased level of LGBTQ representation currently on television and in movies.

While Eagan didn’t reveal any details about her character’s upcoming storyline, or drop any teasers for new episodes, fans of the series can keep up with Callie, Mariana, Joey, and the rest of the gang at The Coterie when Good Trouble airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.