Rachell Vallori Stuns In A White One-Piece Swimsuit And Shares Some Bloopers From New Photo Shoot

Cuban model Rachell Vallori — who gained popularity on social media after being profiled by Maxim magazine — recently took to her Instagram account and treated her fans and followers to two new bloopers from her recent photo shoot.

At the same time, the model showed off her incredible model figure to titillate her fans and she didn’t fail to impress at all.

In the video, Rachell could be seen wearing a revealing white one-piece swimsuit that allowed her to flaunt her insane figure, particularly her long, sexy legs. The plunging neckline of the swimsuit also allowed Rachell to treat her fans to a generous view of her enviable cleavage — a move that left her fans completely awestruck.

The stunner let her brunette tresses down and wore minimal makeup to keep her looks in line with the daytime photo shoot which, per the caption, took place somewhere in Southampton, New York.

Apart from showing off the model’s body, the video also showed some bloopers from the photo shoot. In the first video, the model could be seen sitting on the stairs of a building to show off her sexy thighs but she couldn’t remain very serious and burst out laughing.

In the second clip, the model could be seen standing to pose for the video but as soon as she stepped forward, she almost tripped over the stairs and burst out laughing once again.

Fans found the videos very cute and within a few minutes of going live, the sultry videos amassed close to 4,000 views.

“You look fantastic! And it looks like you were having a fabulous time, babe,” one of her fans commented.

“You’re the most attractive woman I have seen to date and you seem so fun loving. You’re gorgeous,” another fan said.

Others, per usual, posted one-word compliments and used hearts, kiss and fire emoji to express their admiration for Rachell.

Prior to posting the videos, Rachell shared a sultry bikini snapshot with her fans that became an instant hit. In the pic, the model could be seen wearing a brown bikini while she lied on a beach to soak up the sun. According to the geotag, the snap was captured at the Sagg Main Beach in New York.

She wore minimal makeup and ditched accessories to keep it simple yet sexy. The picture garnered more than 6,000 likes and close to a hundred comments as of this writing.

In the caption, Rachell wrote that since summers have officially started, she’s very happy to be at the beach. There’s no doubt that fans are equally happy for her because they get to look at more bikini-clad pictures of the stunning model.

In an interview with Hardwood and Hollywood, Rachell — who was born in Cuba but moved to the U.S. at the age of 15 — was asked about what inspired her to join the fashion industry. In response, the model said the following.