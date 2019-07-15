Beyoncé And Jay-Z Gave Meghan Markle This Advice On Parenthood

Meghan Markle, Beyoncé, and Jay-Z have a lot in common as empowered, successful people of color in the entertainment industry. However, the trio now share another commonality: being parents. Though the Duchess of Sussex may be new to the role, becoming a mother for the first time in May, the famous power couple was sure to give the duchess, as well as husband Prince Harry, some helpful advice, per The Daily Mail.

As reported by The Inquistr, the famous four met while attending the European premiere of The Lion King, Disney’s latest live-action remake. Beyoncé plays the voice of Nala, the lioness who is Simba’s childhood friend and eventual love interest in the movie.

Beyoncé and Meghan finally met after weeks of media speculation about the meeting of a Princess of the United Kingdom and Queen Bey. The two had previously been linked in headlines after Beyoncé and Jay-Z honored the duchess by posing in front of a commissioned portrait of the former Suits star while accepting a BRIT Award.

“In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy,” Beyoncé wrote in her caption.

Now, five months later, Meghan is no longer pregnant but has welcomed her firstborn child, Archie Harrison. Moreover, it was Archie that was the first topic of conversation between the pair.

“The baby, so beautiful,” opened Beyoncé. “We love you guys,” she added.

Harry then said that the “Crazy in Love” singers must have had a “busy” time of late.

The discussion then turned to Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s twins, Rumi and Sir, and the musical duo confessed that the two had not come along on the trip. In addition to the twins, Beyoncé and Jay-Z share another daughter, Blue.

It was then that Jay-Z shared his best parenting wisdom.

“The best advice I can give you, always find some time for yourself.”

The Duchess of Sussex seems to have already been paying some credence to Jay-Z’s words, as she has started to carve out more time for herself in her maternity leave. She visited Wimbledon twice to watch her good friend Serena Williams play, in addition to attending the Lion King premiere.

Niklas Halle'n / Getty Images

She also made sure to come dressed to impress, wowing royal fans in a black Jason Wu a-line dress. Beyoncé also stunned in her dress, flaunting her legs in a one-shouldered gold dress with a daring thigh-high slit. Both Jay-Z and Prince Harry looked dapper in tuxedos.