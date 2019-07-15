‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover Girl Camille Kostek Grabs Her Booty In Sexy New Instagram Video

Camille Kostek brought Instagram to its knees with her latest post.

On Saturday night, the stunning Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition cover girl made waves all over Instagram after dropping a sizzling video that garnered more than 63,000 likes within 20 minutes of having been posted.

Reporting from Miami’s West South Beach, Camille gave fans a preview of what is expected to go down at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show for Miami Swim Week 2019. The attention-arresting clip showed the gorgeous model walking the catwalk during the rehearsals for the show, as the SI team made final preparations for the highly anticipated event.

In the video, Camille is seen strutting her stuff as she models a barely-there thong bikini in an eye-catching pastel pink color. Wearing a gauzy, Egyptian-blue T-shirt, one inscribed with the number “19” in large white font running across the chest, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model rehearses her choreography as upbeat music is blasted inside the venue.

The blonde bombshell put her fabulous figure on full display in the skimpy attire, flashing her toned midriff in the tiny T-shirt. Knotted right under the chest line, her semi-sheer mesh tee offered a copious view of her taut waistline and incredibly flat stomach. However, it was Camille’s curvaceous hips that drew the most attention, as fans couldn’t stop gushing over her confidence in showing off her shapely figure.

Sporting a bold, perky gait and a beaming smile, Camille unapologetically flaunted her curvy hips and voluptuous thighs as she walked the runway in the minuscule pink thong. At one point during the choreography, the fair-haired beauty turned around and grabbed her round, peachy derriere in a playful, coquettish gesture. As she arched her back to showcase her curvy posterior, she winked at the camera with a radiant smile on her face.

As expected, Camille slayed the beach-babe look in the itty-bitty thong bikini. Her fiery performance on the runway sent a wave of enthusiasm through her substantial Instagram following, as her fans flocked to the comments section to pile on the praises for her smoking-hot look.

“Killer body! So beautiful,” one person wrote under the head-turning video, adding a cherry-blossom emoji to their post.

“THAT RUNWAY IS YOURS HUNNAY [sic],” read a second message, trailed by a trio of flattering emoji.

“AMAZING [yellow-heart emoji] What a role model you are,” penned a third Instagram user.

Loading...

“This is a real body and I am here for it,” noted a fourth person, adding a crown emoji for emphasis.

In the space of a little over an hour, Camille’s sweltering video racked up more than 156,000 likes in addition to 510 comments.

“Love that she has a real life [sic] body!!! Her confidence makes her even more beautiful!!! [heart-eyes emoji] #girlcrush,” commented one of Camille’s Instagram followers.

One particularly ardent fan took the time to pen a lengthy message of appreciation for Camille.