Lucie Rose Donlan Flaunts Busty Bikini Bod

Lucie Rose Donlan shared a brand new bikini pic yesterday, and it showed her posing by the pool in a white bikini. The swimsuit was light gray with white circular patterns throughout. The bottoms appeared to be very small, and likely had a thong-cut, although it’s hard to know for sure.

Lucie gave a sultry look to the camera as she tilted her head slightly to the left. She grabbed onto some of her hair with her left hand, revealing that she was wearing black nail polish. The surfer and TV star’s hair was worn down in tight curls, and she accessorized with a belly ring and a ring on her right hand. The photo has been liked over 192,000 times.

Since then, Lucie has shared another photo of herself. This time, she seemed to return to her surfing roots, as she posed with a light teal surfboard under her right arm. She smiled slightly and looked at the camera, while she wore a blue bikini with white designs throughout.

The top was more conservative than her previous white bikini, as it had a halter-style cut and covered up her chest. The bottoms were matching, and rested on her hips. She stood in front of the ocean for the shot, which has been liked by over 88,000 fans.

In addition to these photos, Lucie also shared an Instagram video of herself “fishing for compliments.” This was a segment that was sponsored by Love Island, and showed her sitting at the edge of the pool in a yellow bikini top and denim shorts. She literally fished for compliments out of the water, which were apparently taken off Twitter.

Previously, Lucie opened up about several of her Instagram posts and explained her thought process behind it. In particular, she discussed one which was a before-and-after of her gaining her current figure, as described by Cooler Lifestyle.

“My modeling work had just started to take off in the first image and this inspired me to work hard at keeping fit and healthy. Since then my modeling work has increased to it becoming my full time job as at the last image. I wanted to share with others that I followed my dreams even though I felt I didn’t look my best in the first picture,” she explained.

In addition, Lucie gave props to her trainer for helping her get to where she is today.