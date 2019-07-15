Iskra Lawrence Sizzles In A White Bikini For ‘Sunday Funday’

Body positive model Iskra Lawrence knew how to celebrate “Sunday Funday” today, as she was having some fun in a one-shouldered white bikini. The blond beauty posted a two picture update to Instagram, where she has a fanbase of over 4.5 million followers.

The British-born beauty, who now boasts contracts with companies such as Adore Me and L’Oreal, did not originally find the path of modeling easy; she was dropped by her agency as a teenager for having hips that were too large for an industry that paraded lean body types, like Kate Moss or Coco Rocha. However, Iskra persevered, and eventually caught the attention of Aerie. She is now is one of the faces of the brand, and has helped create a campaign that showcases body types of all shapes and sizes, called #AerieReal.

The bikini that Iskra rocks in her latest update is from the aforementioned brand, and features a fashion-forward one shoulder cut. The bottoms feature a retro high-waisted cut that flatters her hourglass figure. The white of the bikini accentuates her golden tan.

In the first picture, Iskra poses by laughing into the camera, her arms spread wide open as the waves splash around her ankles. The background is almost entirely dark, suggesting the photo was taken at night.

In the second photo, Iskra playfully flips her hair, giving rise to her caption.

The picture was popular with her fans, and earned over 104,500 likes and more than 360 comments within the first six hours.

“Love you! You represent strengh [sic] to normal curvy women,” said one fan, adding a red heart and sparkle emoji.

“You look like Marilyn Monroe,” added a second, with the kissing face emoji.

“A dream girl for me,” concluded a third, with the heart-eye emoji.

Though Iskra may be a dream girl for many, she is off the market. The blond bombshell is currently in a relationship with Philip Payne, a former college football recruit-turned-tour manager. The relationship is serious enough that the English rose has linked an article about him in her profile.

In a comment under the article, a user named Iskra left a comment six days ago.

“So proud of you baby xoxox,” it read. However, it should be noted that the comment is not verified.

Iskra also posted a screenshot of the article in a two-photo Instagram update. The first photo in the update displays the pair looking very much in love while at the Governors Ball Music Festival.

She also shared a post on Friday where the couple posed with Olympic ski champion Lindsey Vonn.