Kate Bock Rocks A Black Bikini At The Tennis Courts

Kate Bock shared a series of three new photos, and it was of her rocking a chic black bikini. The first photo showed her standing up by the entrance of some tennis courts, as she stood facing the camera diagonally. She placed her hands on her hips and looked down at her right foot, which she popped for the shot. Her white Nike shoes were prominent in the photo, and she wore her hair down in loose curls.

The second photo was of Kate lounging on her back on a green bench. She placed her arms behind her and tilted her head back slightly, rocking a black pair of sunglasses. The bikini top was off-the-shoulder, and featured a thick, yellow strap that read “Off-White” in all caps. The strap had an industrial vibe, but it contrasted well with the sophisticated cut of the top. Bock never stood up and faced the camera in any of the photos, so it’s hard to know for sure what the cut of the bottoms were. The images were geo-tagged in Miami, Florida.

Considering that the Sports Illustrated Swim Search was in full swing this week, along with the ongoing events for Miami Swim Week, it makes sense that the model was in the area.

In addition to the bikini pics, Kate also shared several of her daily outfits with her fans. Yesterday, she shared both a photo and a video of her look. It consisted of a black sports bra and a blue-and-white striped skirt. Kate looked as polished as ever, wearing her hair down in a heavy left part with defined curls. The photo showed her posing in front of a giant statue while she held coffee in her right hand.

The model previously opened up to Ocean Drive about what growing up was like for her, as she described her teen years.

“I was so much taller than everyone in my class. There was maybe one boy my height, so I definitely wasn’t in the slow-dance world at that age. I had braces, I had it all—I never thought of myself as beautiful,” she admitted.

That might be hard for fans to imagine, now that she’s established herself in the modeling world. Bock continued.

“I was really into sports. I played baseball and soccer and I was a swimmer and I played field hockey. I never really thought about modeling, and then when I was discovered, I was like, ‘Oh cool, someone might think that of me,'” she explained.