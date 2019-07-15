Canadian Bombshell Danielle Knudson Sizzles In Black Cut-Out Swimsuit On Instagram

Danielle Knudson is heating up Instagram with her latest posts. On Sunday, the Canadian lingerie model treated her sizeable following to a scorching swimsuit shot that sent temperatures soaring and pulses racing among her vast base of admirers.

Snapped on the catwalk at the prestigious Miami Swim Week 2019 event, Danielle sizzled in a fabulous black swimsuit – a chic, cut-out one-piece designed by Tori Praver. The Canadian bombshell majestically flaunted her beach body in the revealing bathing suit, putting her phenomenal figure on display.

The snug one-piece did a fantastic job at showcasing Danielle’s incredibly fit physique. The tight-fitting garment clung to every curve in sight, highlighting the sinuous contour of her hourglass frame. Boasting a low-cut bandeau neckline, the stylish swimsuit beautifully flattered her generous décolletage, teasing a bit of subtle cleavage in the process.

Danielle flashed her ripped abs in the daring one-piece. A large cutout running across the abdomen, just below the chest line, offered a glimpse at her muscular midriff and spectacularly defined abs. At the same time, the high-cut bottom accentuated her sculpted hips, drawing the eye toward her chiseled thighs.

As she strutted her stuff on the catwalk to model the eye-catching swimsuit, Danielle wore her long blonde tresses down and styled with a mid-part. She added some glitz to her beach-babe look with a pair of large gold hoop earrings.

Unsurprisingly, her sexy swimsuit pic stirred quite a bit of attention on Instagram, garnering a flurry of likes and comments from Danielle’s fans.

“Gorgeous,” one person wrote under the torrid photo, pairing their comment with a string of four fire emoji.

“Beautiful Woman!!!! Top!!!” read a second message, trailed by a litany of flattering emoji of the heart-with-ribbon, fire, heart, blowing-kiss, and rose variety.

“YOU are so beautiful!” penned a third Instagram user, ending their post with a fire emoji, two heart emoji, and a bikini emoji.

“Stunning as always,” noted a fourth fan, adding a seemingly endless string of blue-heart and kiss-mark emoji for emphasis.

One of Danielle’s Instagram followers took the time to write a lengthier message of appreciation.

“Can tell you’ve been working hard in the gym. Good job, you rocked it!”

The remark was completely on point, given that Danielle had been training extensively at the gym to get “Swim Week ready,” as she herself noted in a previous Instagram post. For an entire month prior to the event, the 29-year-old stunner hit the gym hard to make sure that she would look her best on the Miami Swim Week 2019 runway.

Danielle followed up the swimsuit pic with a steamy bikini snap also snapped at the event. The photo in question saw the blonde bombshell rocking a barely-there string two-piece that left very little to the imagination, as covered by The Inquisitr.