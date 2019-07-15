‘RHOA’ Star Eva Marcille Rocks Her Growing Bump In A Yellow Swimsuit While On Vacation

Eva Marcille is enjoying some relaxation in the ocean as her third child stays cooking in her belly.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared photos of herself while on vacation in Jamaica with her husband Mike Sterling. In the photos, Eva is wearing a yellow one-piece Free People bathing suit that shows off a little bit of her midsection. The model is also rocking a pixie cut with sunglasses as she cuddles next to her hubby in one photo. In another, the couple is all smiles while playing in the water.

At the time of writing, the posts received more than 60,000 likes. The photos also received more than 200 comments from Eva’s fans.

“But seriously y’all look amazing,” one follower commented.

“I love love to see people in love,” another follower chimed in.

Eva also shared photos on Saturday from her trip with her hubby. The reality star is holding her belly in one shot while rocking a white one-piece swimsuit with black sunglasses plastered all over the suit. The model is glowing as she wears brown sunglasses and multiple chains. Her long nails are a light blue as she stands in the ocean. The post left multiple comments from Eva’s fans, including some from her RHOA castmates.

“Work hard & play hard mama! You look happy, peaceful & rested. You deserve it,” RHOA cast member Cynthia Bailey wrote under Eva’s post.

On one of her recent vacation posts, Eva noted informed her followers that she and her husband were on their “babymoon” before the birth of the model’s third child. People reported back in June that the actress revealed the sex of the couple’s new addition. While on her way to the BET Awards with Mike, Eva revealed the sex of her baby while on the award show’s blue carpet.

“Yeah, it’s a boy… and I haven’t told anyone,”the mom-to-be told Extra while on the carpet.

This will be the couple’s second boy. Their first child together, Michael Todd Jr., 1, was born in 2018 shortly before the couple got married. Eva also has a daughter, Marley Rae, from a previous relationship.

Marcille revealed that she was with child in a cover story for People back in May. The model stunned her fans with the news and photos, which shows her sitting on a bed with her home decor line, Eva Marcille home collection. One photo shows Eva sipping a smoothie and giving her growing bundle of joy a straw to sip his smaller smoothie.