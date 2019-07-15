Fans Go Wild For Kylie Jenner’s Picture Of Stormi Playing With Best Friend Anastasia Karanikolaou In The Pool

Kylie Jenner’s daughter is growing up so fast!

The reality television star and her group of close friends jetted off to tropical Turks and Caicos for a girls trip this weekend, and Kylie posted a heartwarming snap of her daughter from the trip on Sunday evening. The Instagram picture showed Stormi in the pool as Kylie’s best pal, Anastasia Karanikolaou, played with the toddler’s chunky legs.

The picture was an instant hit, garnering more than 1.4 million likes from her 140 million Instagram followers in a matter of minutes, along with all kinds of comments from fans.

“OHH MY GOD KYLIE!!! Stormi looks sooo cute i’m in love,” one person wrote.

“Stassie is like a auntie for Stormi,” another commented.

It wasn’t all play on the tropical trip. As People magazine noted, the trip was part of a promotion for the summer body launch of the reality star’s Kylie Skin line.

“The group arrived in a pink and white private jet decorated with the Kylie Skin logo, wearing matching pink Kylie Skin sweatsuits,” the report noted.

There was plenty of other promotion showing up in Kylie’s Instagram page, including some pitches for her friends.

“Upon arrival, they were greeted with drinks in coconut shells that had Kylie’s brand name stamped on them, as well as closets full of merchandise from Scott Disick’s Talentless label and Richie’s collaboration with Frankies Bikinis,” the report added. “The group proceeded to enjoy their vacation, sharing photos and videos of their summer getaway.”

Kylie’s snaps from the trip have been especially popular, with nearly all of her photos garnering viral attention on celebrity news websites and across social media. If the trip was meant to draw attention to Kylie’s cosmetics line, then the viral snaps were a very effective strategy.

The adorable snap that Kylie shared on Sunday afternoon was actually a lot more conservative than some others she posted during her weekend away with the girls. Earlier in the day, Kylie went fully nude for an Instagram snap (though remained strategically covered enough to conform to Instagram’s strict rules against nudity).

Some of the other guests for the weekend shared pictures as well, including a viral one from Sofia Richie where she rocked her own thong bikini. The Inquisitr reported on the snap, which got its own bit of viral attention.

Fans who want to see what more might happen on Kylie Jenner’s girls weekend — or to see more pictures of Stormi — can keep an eye on her Instagram feed for more highlights.