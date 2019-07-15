Chris Pratt’s Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Wows In Tight Yoga Pants On Grocery & Gas Run

Katherine Schwarzenegger started fronting media outlets the moment she went public with Chris Pratt. The Guardians of the Galaxy star and his author wife are now newlyweds following a stunning June wedding that came with custom-made Armani and a massive social media response. Buzz surrounding the nuptials may have died down, but the paparazzi are still honing in on this high-profile couple.

As The Daily Mail reports, Katherine and Chris were spotted getting gas and groceries in Los Angeles, California earlier today. The 40-year-old actor and his 29-year-old wife appeared casually clad and appropriately outfitted for the L.A. heat. While Chris went low-key in black shorts and a t-shirt, his wife opted for a likewise sporty but somewhat more colorful look.

Katherine was wowing in tight yoga pants, a summery tank, and a sweatshirt tied around her waist. While Katherine’s clingy pants came in specked and matte grays, her athletic top was stark white. The ensemble was ticking boxes on the color coordination front, though. Katherine’s waist-wrapped sweater matched a stylish baseball cap – likewise matching were the leggings’ grays and hints of a sports bra. The brunette had further channeled the palette via trendy sneakers.

Katherine was spotted grabbing a coffee with Chris being the perfect gentleman – the former sitcom star handled pumping the gas.

Chris and Katherine’s romance came as somewhat of a whirlwind one. The actor was fresh from his 2018 divorce when he started dating his now-wife – Chris’ split from actress Anna Faris was still a headline-maker as he and Katherine embarked on their relationship.

The couple appeared to be going low-key at first, although they did eventually confirm their relationship on Instagram. Likewise shared via the platform was the couple’s engagement. It’s been full steam ahead ever since. Wedding snaps posted to Instagram sent fans nuts, as did Katherine’s recent Instagram update in honor of Chris turning 40. Her adorable collage came with a heartfelt caption.

Loading...

“Happy birthday to my darling angel face! So beyond blessed to laugh with you, love you, go on adventures with you, kiss you and live this magical life with you. You make life joy filled! I love you so much! Happy happy!”

Katherine may have started out relatively low-profile, but her relationship with and eventual marriage to Pratt appears to have elevated her Hollywood status. Katherine’s Instagram following is also on the rise. Her account is followed by celebrity faces including Kate Upton, Bella Thorne, Giuliana Rancic, and Julianne Hough.