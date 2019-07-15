’90 Day Fiancé’: Pedro Jimeno Threatens To Dump Chantel Everett After Receiving Green Card

The drama between Pedro Jimeno, Chantel Everett, and their families has been nonstop on this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and it seems things are about to get a lot worse for the young couple.

According to a report from Soap Dirt, Pedro may threaten to end his marriage with Chantel after receiving his 10-year green card during tonight’s episode of the show. As viewers of the show may remember, the couple has just returned from Pedro’s home in the Dominican Republic, where Pedro insisted Chantel make amends with his sister and mother. The three women met several times during the couple’s visit but were unable to put their differences behind them. Eventually, Chantel told her husband she is over trying to fix things with his family and that they needed to return to the United States to focus on the issues in their own relationship. Pedro reluctantly leaves his family to return to America with his wife.

During tonight’s episode, Chantel shares with viewers that her husband has returned to his old self and has been sulking since they’ve returned to the U.S. Later, viewers watch as Chantel confronts Pedro to ask whether he married her for love or just to obtain a green card. Armed with the information about her marriage being a scam she received from her friend back on the island, Chantel goes searching for the answers she needs.

“When I have my green card for ten years, it’s going to be over,” Pedro responds to the allegations.

“I don’t know if I can even trust my own husband,” Chantel explains to the camera, after storming off and breaking into tears.

While Pedro needed Chantel to come to America on the K-1 visa, after receiving his green card, he will be able to legally stay and work in the country whether he stays married to the woman or not. This means he will also have the option of bringing his sister and mother to the country.

Loading...

The drama between the duo and their families has become so crazy that the network has offered them their own spin-off, The Family Chantel, which is expected to air later this month, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“Our fans can’t get enough of Pedro, Chantel, and their larger-than-life families. For a brand known as the destination for love, relationships, and family shows, The Family Chantel hits the bulls-eye,” Howard Lee, president and general manager of TLC, explained.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays on TLC.