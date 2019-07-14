Jordyn Woods Receives Support On Instagram Amid Kylie Jenner’s Girl’s Trip Posts: ‘Keep Doing You’

Jordyn Woods’ fans are showing support to the model and entrepreneur as Kylie Jenner enjoys time with her friends without her.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Kylie rounded up some of her friends to join her, boyfriend Travis Scott, and their daughter Stormi for a girl’s trip to celebrate the latest products from her Kylie Skin collection. The billionaire influencer invited friends like Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolau, Scott Disick’s girlfriend Sofia Richie, and Basketball Wives alum Draya Michele.

Jordyn, who has been on the outs with the Kardashian-Jenner family since February, was noticeably absent from the festivities. Many of Kylie’s fans said that the Secndnture CEO “dies inside” when seeing Kylie with Stassie or her other friends. While Woods didn’t respond to the harsh comments against her, she did decide to post a photo of herself on Sunday. In the post, Jordyn is rocking a headful of curls with subtle makeup on her face. The model is also wearing a denim top that shows off her cleavage as she poses for the selfie. Jordyn opted to not use any words for her caption, only using the praise hands emoji.

At the time of writing, Jordyn’s selfie received more than 300,000 likes. The snapshot also received more than 3,000 comments from Jordyn’s followers, many of whom encouraged her to ignore any trolls she may come across online.

“You see Kylie trying to replace you?? she could never,” one follower said.

“Keep doing u baby girl. Let the sad Kylie minions continue their hate. As long as u are making moves and going forward, that’s all that matters,” another follower chimed in.

Jordyn has been seemingly unbothered by the fact that Kylie and Stassie are spending more time together. Jordyn is also reportedly friends with Stassie as well and attended her birthday party back in June. Life & Style reported back in May that Jordyn and Stassie were also in London together, which the outlet shared could mean they never fell out after her scandal with Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson broke. The outlet also claims that the two influencers could’ve been there for promotional purposes only, and were simply working for a brand together.

In addition to missing out on Kylie’s girl’s trip, Jordyn has been getting to work. The model shared a photo on Tuesday of herself holding multi-colored Birkin bags. Billboard reported that the photo was from a scene in rapper Gunna’s video for his single “Baby Birkin,” which Jordyn is apart of. Jordyn reportedly plays Gunna’s love interest in the video and is in multiple scenes throughout.

Fans of Jordyn Woods can follow her on Instagram for more updates.