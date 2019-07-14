Brazilian Bombshell Erika Gray Shows Major Cleavage In Barely Fitting White Tank top For Racy Picture

When you’re as curvy as Erika Gray, it must be hard to find tank tops that fit.

The Brazilian bombshell posted a picture to Instagram showing herself standing with a bicycle, wearing a pair of jean shorts and a white tanktop that just barely contained all her curves. The picture was an instant hit with her 2.3 million fans, garnering scores of supportive comments.

“You’re just too cute,” one person wrote.

“Lord so breahtakingly stunning,” another commented.

The racy picture was a good match for the advertiser who sponsored it. The picture of Erika wearing the barely fitting tank top was a promotion for the O’Tulum Hotel, an “adults only” boutique in Mexico.

The picture was one of many revealing snaps for Erika, who has amassed a massive following thanks to those revealing snaps. Erika has never been shy to show off her body, including a pair of nude (but covered) snaps that she shared earlier in the year and garnered her viral attention.

Erika has been able to build a following that matches even some of the biggest models, though she has had some help along the way. Erika was featured on the sport/entertainment website Barstool Sports for a section called “Wake Up with Erika Gray,” which helped lead to a big jump in followers for Erika.

It’s likely been a very lucrative endeavor for Erika. A 2018 Vox report noted that advertisers can give up to six figures for Instagram influencers to pitch their products.

“Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000,” said Joe Gagliese, one of the co-founders of the “influencer” marketing company known as Viral Nation. “Some can even get $250,000 for a post! Especially if the content is on Youtube and the influencer is in the gaming industry.”

Erika also uses her platform to try to make a difference for her followers, pushing messages of body acceptance and positivity. In a recent topless post, the Brazilian model said that she and others should dress however make them happy.

“I am in charge of how i feel and today I’m choosing happiness & be naked around the house,” she wrote in the caption for the picture.

Erika Gray’s followers certainly seem happy with the racy posts she shares as well. Those who want to see more from Erika can check out her Instagram page.