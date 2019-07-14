Gordon Ramsay’s Wife Tana Wows Three Months Post-Baby In Tight Leggings & Tank

Gordon Ramsay’s wife Tana is turning heads. The celebrity chef and his cookbook author wife welcomed their fifth child Oscar just over three months ago. The Hell’s Kitchen star has been spotted on a family outing with the mother of his children in Malibu, California, as The Daily Mail reports on July 14.

Photos obtained by the newspaper showed the 52-year-old chef and his 44-year-old wife enjoying a family outing in the sun. While Gordon and Tana weren’t joined by all five of their children, they were spotted with three of their brood. 19-year-old twins Holly and Jack both accompanied their parents – April-born Oscar was seen pushed in a stroller by Gordon alongside being carried in a car seat by his famous father.

The paparazzi lens may have been focused on Gordon and his baby, but it definitely took in Tana’s incredible post-baby body. This mother of five was nothing short of wowing in her summery and sporty outfit. Tana had opted for a low-key look of tight and cut-off leggings in patterned blacks and whites, plus a trendy tank with loose-flowing materials and thick straps. The Tana Ramsay’s Family Kitchen author might not have opted for a crop top, but her killer physique was definitely on show. The ensemble was sending out Tana’s shapely legs, sculpted shoulders, and gym-honed arms.

Oscar’s birth announcement came as a social media announcement. Gordon proudly took to Instagram for a celebratory snap showing his newborn son and wife in the hospital – the update drove fans nuts. The adorable snap of this couple welcoming their fifth arrival currently sits at over 1.5 million likes. Gordon even made an awards-related joke in his caption – this child’s name comes with its own meaning in the Hollywood circle.

Ramsay is known for his strong character, fiery persona, and heated outbursts. Reality television has shown fans countless instances of this Brit’s perfectionistic streak and intolerance for the subpar. Less known, however, are Gordon’s views on his own fatherhood. Speaking to The Guardian, Gordon made it clear that his celebrity status doesn’t necessarily afford his kids any luxuries.

“They don’t sit with us in first class. They haven’t worked anywhere near hard enough to afford that. At that age, at that size, you’re telling me they need to sit in first class? No, they do not. We’re really strict on that,” he said.

This father may come with strong views, but it looks like he has a lot of love for his family and his incredible-looking wife.