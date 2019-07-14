Jennifer Lopez’s Madison Square Garden Concert Shut Down By New York City Blackout

Jennifer Lopez was in the dark on Saturday night.

The multi-talented star was set to sing up more of a storm in New York City, having completed her third song during her highly anticipated Madison Square Garden concert that is part of her It’s My Party Tour. Sadly, that fourth song never came to fruition as the rest of the planned performance was preempted by a blackout that darkened much of Manhattan.

The cause of the outage, a serious transformer fire, meant more than 25,000 JLo fans were forced to evacuate the storied midtown arena. Without the benefit of the escalators or air-conditioning, everyone in the packed house needed to make their way out of the famous midtown venue.

Madison Square Garden went dark so suddenly that some of the concert-goers believed this was simply a dramatic effect before announcing an intermission. No such luck.

Lopez had already performed part of her planned songs after being welcomed to the stage. The announcer said, “This is JLo’s house and this is JLo’s party.”

The performer’s devotees were completely jazzed to see Jenny from the Block do more of her thing. Sadly, the interruption due to the black-out came from out of nowhere — or so it seemed.

As the party began before the lights went out, a troupe of dancers took to the stage in a rousing choreographed number that had the whole house rocking. Laser lights skimmed the crowd and then suddenly turned black, whereupon the crowd went even wilder than before. They screamed the headliner’s name, begging for more.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Then, an announcement told everyone inside of the Garden to get to safety by getting out.

But the circumstances weren’t as simple as that. In fact, getting out was scary for nearly everyone. One little girl, heard in the ABC Eyewitness News video below, said she was afraid because she was only 7-years-old but bigger people felt the same way, too. This was especially true for fans of all ages who were dependent on wheelchairs.

A rush toward the venue’s many exits meant crowds had to cram together to pass through the doors to get outside.

JLo talked about what happened on Instagram from behind the scene in her dressing room after she was told to leave the stage. She promised her show would be rescheduled after saying she was “heartbroken” and “sad” about the reason she had to stop giving her all. The beloved artist said she was sorry about what happened during “our moment” on the second night of her planned performance at Madison Square Garden.

Then, Jennifer Lopez returned to social media to say that if everything goes right, her concert had been rescheduled for Monday at Madison Square Garden before she had to leave for Boston when her tour is scheduled to be there on Tuesday.

“No blackout this time,” she said about this new arrangement.

We will have the most amazing time ever,” JLo promised on Instagram.