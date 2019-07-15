Danielle Knudson Heats Up The Catwalk In A Tiny String Bikini At Miami Swim Week

Canadian bombshell Danielle Knudson is setting the catwalk on fire with her smoldering beach-babe look. The sizzling lingerie model is currently walking the runway at the highly anticipated Miami Swim Week 2019, an event for which she has arduously prepared for quite some time, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Reporting from the scene, Danielle took to Instagram on Sunday to drop a sweltering pic captured right on the catwalk – and wowed her fans in the process. Her steamy Instagram update showed the blond bombshell rocking a barely there string bikini by Acacia as she strutted her stuff on the Swim Week runway.

Danielle put her jaw-dropping beach body on full display in the scorching two-piece. Boasting a triangle design, one that did very little to cover Danielle’s insanely fit figure, the minuscule bikini was made up of a plunging black top and a matching string bottom. Both pieces sported contrasting hems in a bright white color, same as the dramatic long strings that adorned the sides of the tiny bikini bottoms.

The 29-year-old stunner flaunted her spectacular bikini body in the skimpy swimsuit. As she walked the runway to showcase the daring two-piece, Danielle flashed her incredibly toned stomach and washboard abs. Likewise, her chiseled pins were also on display, as she proudly showed off her long, muscular legs in the tiny bikini.

Long, knotted strings dangling from her bikini bottoms and draped down to her thighs, calling attention to her sculpted hips. At the same time, a tiny string ran across her bust, just below the chest line, to hold her halter neck top in place and lured the gaze toward her décolletage.

The Canadian lingerie model slayed the beach-babe look in the tiny black-and-white bikini. Sporting a sexy wet-hair look, as if she had just come from a dip in the pool or a refreshing swim in the ocean, Danielle sent temperatures soaring with her daring swimsuit, proudly showcasing her deep cleavage in the skin-baring beach attire.

As expected, the torrid bikini shot immediately caught the eye of Danielle’s Instagram followers, who rushed to the comments section to express their admiration for her smoking-hot look.

“Gosh, you’re gorgeous,” read one message, trailed by a seemingly endless string of flattering emoji.

“Love that suit on you,” wrote a second person.

“Very beautiful and artistic lady,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“Magnificent!” penned a fourth, adding an assortment of flattering emoji for emphasis.

One particularly devoted fan had this to say.

“For me you always were the best, always are the best and always [sic] going to be the best there is. There is no one else like u [sic] ever,” they said.