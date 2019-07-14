Donald Trump Loses 2020 Election To Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, And Elizabeth Warren, Says Poll

According to the NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll’s first 2020 ballot tests, Donald Trump will lose the 2020 election to Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren.

Biden beats Trump by a 51-42 percent margin, Sanders beats Trump by a 50-43 percent margin, and Warren beats Trump by a 48-43 percent margin. The poll’s margin of error is 3.5 percentage points in either direction, which means even when accounting for this error, the three Democratic frontrunners have a significant advantage over Trump.

As for Kamala Harris, who is currently tied with Sanders at 15 percent support, she polls ahead of Trump at a 45-44 percent margin.

Interestingly, more respondents favored Warren to take the Democratic nomination over Sanders, despite the Vermont senator having a more significant advantage over Trump. Although both candidates have presented progressive policies that address corporate greed and aim to tax the wealthiest Americans and corporations, Warren has been attacked for her corporate funding, and Sanders is often painted as a socialist.

Per NBC News, Trump is polling worse than his predecessor, Barack Obama, was at the same stage of his reelection campaign. According to an August, 2011, NBC/WSJ poll, Obama was ahead of his eventual opponent, Mitt Romney, by a 46-45 percent margin.

As of now, 45 percent of registered voters approve of Trump’s job performance, while 52 percent disapprove. In terms of political affiliation, 89 percent of Republicans approve while just 7 percent of Democrats approve.

Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren would all beat Donald Trump in 2020, new poll suggestshttps://t.co/CeJNapRmRD — Newsweek (@Newsweek) July 14, 2019

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Trump will likely perform better than the final polls when Election Day 2020 comes around, but he might not be able to do well enough to take the win. Even when accounting for a boost from “shy Trump voters” that aren’t represented in the polls, National Review says that Trump must do “way better than his current poll numbers” if he wants to get reelected.

Loading...

It appears that some of Trump’s supporters are getting worried, as Newsweek reports that the Texas Grand Old Party (GOP) is sending emails to voters urging them to vote for Trump. The email reportedly tells voters, “if you don’t show up for Trump in 2020, there is a high chance it will cost him the election.”

The email borders on fear-mongering and claims that Democrats want to “open borders to illegal immigrants” and “take every last penny from your paycheck and control how you live to pay for their socialist policies and systems.”

“It is the largest state in the country with a Republican edge,” said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University poll.

“The president, who is on the wrong side of a too-close-to-call matchup with Biden, barely inches up in similar matchups with all the other Democrats,” Brown said.