Watch Los Angeles Dodgers Vs. Boston Red Sox Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, World Series Rematch At Fenway

The two teams that contested the 2018 World Series have gone in vastly different directions since that series wrapped up, with the Boston Red Sox vanquishing the Los Angeles Dodgers on five games to win their fourth World Series in the last 15 seasons. For the Dodgers, the defeat was their second straight in a World Series after they lost to the Houston Astros in 2017. But in 2019, the Red Sox — who won 108 games the previous season — have struggled since the season started, losing 13 of their first 20 games, per Baseball Reference and now sit in third place in the American League East. Los Angeles, on the other hand, is running away with the National League West, leading by 14 games. They get a chance to win the inter-league regular season series against the Red Sox in the game that will live stream from Fenway.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Boston Red Sox Major League Baseball Sunday Night game, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 4:05 p.m. Eastern at the 37,700-seat Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, on Sunday, July 14.

In Japan, that start time will be 8:05 a.m. Japan Standard Time on Monday morning, July 15. In Australia, first pitch is scheduled for 9:05 a.m. on Monday morning, Eastern Australian Standard Time, 7:05 a.m. Western.

Since that 7-13 start, the Red Sox have played close to.600 baseball, going 43-19. But that has not been enough to recover from the slow start out of the gate, and the Red Sox now sit 9 1/2 games behind the division-leading New York Yankees and perhaps more importantly at this point, 1 1/2 games behind the Oakland A’s for the second of the two AL Wild Card spots, per MLB.com.

On Sunday, the Red Sox send their most reliable starter of the 2019 season, 33-year-old lefty David Price, to the mound — after Price beat the Dodgers twice in the World Series, including a win in the championship-clinching Game Five, as MLB.com records. This season, Price has led the Red Sox starting staff with a 3.56 ERA and a WAR (Wins Above Replacement player) of 2.3.

The Dodgers counter with 32-year-old South Korean lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu, who makes his first appearance since starting the MLB All Star Game on Tuesday, as The Inquisitr reported.

Ryu’s sparkling 1.72 ERA leads the Major Leagues, according to ESPN stats — and without a seven-run lapse at hitter-friendly Coors Field on June 28, Ryu’s ERA would be a microscopic 1.20.

