‘Maxim’ Bombshell Rachel Bush Shows Off In Barely-There Bikini For Hot Instagram Video

Rachel Bush is challenging her fans to share an unedited glimpse of themselves, and the Maxim bombshell is going first.

Bush uploaded to Instagram a revealing video of herself wearing a very tiny leopard-print bikini. The 21-year-old model showed off in a full-length mirror as she gave fans the unedited glimpse that she was challenging them to show.

“I challenge y’all to upload a video or picture straight from insta/camera roll. No editing,” she wrote. “Happy swim week.”

The video was a viral hit with Rachel’s more than 1 million followers, garnering some big praise from her fans for sharing an unedited glimpse of herself.

“WOW [Rachel Bush] you sure are looking absolutely stunning,” one person wrote.

“Breathtaking beauty,” another commented.

Rachel Bush has amassed a huge following thanks to her racy pictures and close interactions with fans. The Maxim model frequently poses questions and challenges for her followers and comments on their replies. The model has been able to use her marriage to Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer to get into the spotlight and used her penchant for sharing racy photos and penchant for going viral to quickly build her following.

Rachel recently passed the 1 million subscriber mark and has been steadily building her following, which now includes some famous friends as well. Reality television star Khloe Kardashian frequently comments on Rachel’s posts, as does model and former NFL girlfriend Bre Tiesi, the former girlfriend of former quarterback Johnny Manziel.

Rachel has even been able to use some not-so-great attention to build her stature. Last year, a college student accused Jordan of having an affair posted some comments Bush had sent her way. The blow-up caught the attention of the celebrity gossip world and even made its way into some more legitimate sports outlets like The Big Lead, which published some of Rachel’s response to the situation.

As the report noted, Rachel didn’t shy away from the incident and even opened up about it to fans.

Loading...

“Girl is crazy and won’t stop texting Jordan or me. I read texts of her crazy a** speaking on MY CHILD and family situation. YES i got big mad. The end lol,” Bush wrote in her Instagram Stories.

Though it may not have been good press, it helped Rachel Bush to get more national attention which she then used to grow her Instagram following even more, setting her on a path to top 1 million followers. Bush is now on her way toward 2 million.