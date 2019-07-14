Draya Michele’s Latest Instagram Post In Mexico Puzzles Instagram: ‘Aren’t You With Kylie?’

Draya Michele may have some explaining to do after her latest Instagram photo.

The Basketball Wives alum shared on her Instagram page that she was attending Kylie Jenner’s girls’ trip in honor of the beauty mogul’s Kylie Skin launch. Draya was shown with a group of Kylie’s friends who were boarding the Jenner’s private jet.

Since then, Jenner and girls’ trip guest Sofia Richie have been sharing photos of themselves on their getaway. Draya, however, has been seemingly doing her own thing. The designer posted a photo of herself in Cuximala. The influencer is standing near a bookshelf while wearing a cream Schutz dress. Draya then paired the look with gold earrings and a makeup-free face.

At the time of this writing, the photo from Draya has received more than 40,000 likes on her post. The entrepreneur also received multiple comments from fans who were left confused by the post, as it doesn’t seem to be the same location as Kylie and the rest of the girls.

“I’m so confused, are you with Kylie or are you in Mexico?” one follower asked.

“Aren’t you with Kylie?” another follower inquired.

Draya also shared on multiple posts that she was at Revolve summer in Mexico. The actress also hasn’t shared any posts on her Instagram Stories of her and Jenner together. Instead, she has been sharing videos of her and model Yess together. According to Sofia’s post, Yess is also a part of the girls’ trip.

Ok! Magazine shared that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is enjoying her weekend getaway to celebrate her new Kylie Skin products. The outlet shared that pink is the theme for the gathering, with the billionaire’s logo plastered across the pillows for all of her guests as they boarded the plane. Each woman also wore pink tie-dye sweatsuits while boarding the plane.

While fans are confused if Draya and Kylie are on the same vacation, Kylie has seemingly been spending time with her close friends and family on the trip. The Life of Kylie alum shared a photo of her and her bestie, Stassie Karanikolaou, as they enjoyed coconut drinks with the Kylie Skin branding on them. Kylie’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, and their daughter, Stormi, are also reportedly on the trip.

Draya has yet to confirm her exact whereabouts with her followers.