Larsa Pippen Flaunts Endless Curves In Skimpy Neon Green Bikini On Instagram

Larsa Pippen is showing off another scandalous bikini look on Instagram that is getting hearts pounding.

The sizzling new addition to the Real Houswives alum’s account of the social media platform was shared on Sunday, July 14, and commanded attention from her 1.8 million followers for more reasons than one. She was captured showing off her flawless figure by the pool, laying out on a plush lounge chair as the sun provided the perfect natural spotlight on her bronzed skin.

Of course, a day at the pool required Larsa to slip into some swimwear, and the babe certainly did not disappoint with her look. The 45-year-old sent pulses racing in a skimpy bikini that was of a bold, neon green color that itself was enough to turn heads, but it was its barely-there design that captivated their eyes even more.

The itty-bitty two-piece was made up of a triangle-style top that hardly contained the reality television star’s voluptuous assets, which threatened to spill out from every angel. Plenty of cleavage was left completely on display in the number as well, mainly due to its low, wide v neckline that left very little to the imagination. The matching bikini bottoms of the set were nearly out of sight, but fans could tell that they hardly provided any coverage to the stunner’s endless curves. Its high, cheeky cut exposed Larsa’s booty almost in its entirety, while its thin waistband sat high on her hips to accentuate her flat midsection and abs.

To complete her pool-day look, Larsa added a pair of trendy round sunglasses to shade her eyes from the sun. Her honey blonde hair was worn in long, tight braids that cascaded behind her shoulders and down her back, and she sported a minimal makeup look that consisted of a light pink lip gloss and dusting of blush that made her striking features shine.

Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner BFF went wild for her new Instagram upload. At the time of this writing, the post has already earned mor than 20,000 likes after just five hours of going live to the platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous,” one person wrote, while another said she was “perfection.”

Loading...

“Looking amazing,” commented a third.

Neon seems to be one of Larsa’s favorite summer trends this year, as she has filled her Instagram page with a slew of photos showing her rocking the bright colors. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the beauty indulged in the trend earlier this week when she slipped into a neon yellow and pink snakeskin bikini that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure and sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.