Jeffrey Epstein Is Being Accused Of Tampering With Witnesses From Prison

Disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is behind bars in the face of accusations of sex trafficking, but that hasn’t stopped him from trying to influence the case. The New York Times reports that federal prosecutors revealed on Friday that Epstein wired $350,000 to two confidants to attempt to purchase the silence of witnesses in the case.

Although Epstein has yet to be charged due to the new allegations, a spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office refused to comment on the possibility, suggesting that the 66-year-old could face further charges.

The revelation came at a bail memorandum on Friday, when prosecutors said that Epstein “paid significant amounts of money to influence individuals who were close to him during the time period charged in this case and who might be witnesses against him at a trial.”

According to the memorandum, the timing of the payments “suggests the defendant was attempting to further influence co-conspirators who might provide information against him in light of the recently re-emerging allegations.”

Per The Inquisitr, details of Epstein’s disturbing past continue to come to light as the case continues. Former Italian model Elisabetta revealed in a New York Post interview that upon arriving in the country, she met Epstein under the impression that he was a powerful man in charge of Victoria’s Secret that could help her land a modeling gig. But after meeting Epstein, he stripped naked in front of her and handed her a vibrator to massage him with, prompting her to throw it at the financier’s head before darting out of the room and out of his Manhattan townhome.

“It changed me for life,” she said of the experience. “I thought I lived in a hateful world. It was shocking to realize that if I wanted to be a model in America, I was expected to work as a prostitute.”

Epstein also used to teach at the Dalton School in Manhattan, and former students and graduates of the school are coming forward with information that suggests Epstein always had an affinity for younger girls. Scott Spizer, who graduated from the school in 1976, claims that he remembered the way Epstein acted with female students, and even as a child, he knew that it was “wrong.”

One anonymous student claims that Epstein tried to spend time with her outside of school. When she brought the matter to the attention of headmaster Gardner Dunnan, who subsequently also faced accusations of inappropriate behavior, The Inquisitr reported that he allegedly did nothing.