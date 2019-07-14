Hooters Is Expanding By Opening New Family Friendly Restaurants Called Hoots

Hoots will not have the scantily clad waitresses that Hooters is known for.

When you think about the restaurant Hooters, you’re probably not considering it as an option for a place to take the whole family to dinner. Hooters of America, LLC has 43o different restaurants. You can find a Hooters 38 states and 27 different countries. They serve bar food like wings, tacos, and burgers, along with plenty of alcohol. But it’s safe to say their cuisine is hardly what the company is known for. Hooters is known for staffing attractive women that wear pretty revealing outfits, according to Today.

An average waitress at Hooters would likely be wearing a pair of bright orange booty shorts, a low-cut tank top, and a push up bra. Most of the staff are composed of young, beautiful women, which certainly has made the restaurant a popular spot for men. However, the restaurant is planning to expand and shift away from the reputation that they’ve been known for for so long. They aren’t planning to get rid of Hooters altogether, but they are going to add some more family friendly restaurants. The branch off restaurants have already been popping up around the country and are called Hoots.

The main difference in this family friendly version of Hooters is not the menu choices. In fact, the food options are staying pretty much the same. The main difference will be in the way the servers are dressed. Instead of the revealing, skimpy tank tops, waitresses will wear an orange t-shirt and more modest pants.

Why did Hooters decide to make such a drastic change? It had to do with the way that society has shifted through the years. Using provocative outfits to sell burgers just doesn’t work as well as it once did.

Hooters of America CEO Terry Marks released a statement regarding how this change came to be.

“It’s a logical extension of the brand and [opening more Hoots] will provide more people with more opportunities to enjoy our world famous wings,” he said.

Doug Radkey, the owner and lead consultant of Key Restaurant Group, stated that Hooters shift in marketing will allow for women, not just men, to enjoy the food the restaurant offers, without the sexual overtone the restaurant once had.