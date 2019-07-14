Watch New York Red Bulls Vs. New York City FC Live Stream: MLS Hudson River Derby Start Time, Preview

Playoff positioning is at stake in the Hudson River derby as the New York Red Bulls look to overtake rival New York City FC on the MLS Eastern Conference standings.

The New York Red Bulls host their younger rivals from across the river, New York City FC, in the 2019 MLS season’s initial Hudson River Derby match — a match that sees the two teams jockeying for playoff positioning, as Goal.com notes. The Red Bulls trail NYC FC by a single point on the Eastern Conference table, with the New Jersey-based side sitting sixth to New York City’s fifth place. But the Red Bulls have won only one of their four most recent matches, and face several significant injury concerns heading into Sunday’s derby, a match that will live stream from Harrison, New Jersey.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at the 25,000-seat Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, on Sunday, July 14.

In the United Kingdom, kickoff is set for 2:30 a.m. on Monday, July 15, British Summer Time. Fans in Jamaica can watch the game at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, and on many other Caribbean islands the live stream starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Atlantic Standard Time Zone.

One player who appears to be no longer an injury issue for the Red Bulls will be veteran English forward Bradley Wright-Phillips, who came back from injury to score a dramatic equalizer three minutes into added time last Sunday, per Soccerway, to give the Red Bulls an important 3-3 draw with third-place Atlanta United FC. It was only Wright-Philips’ third game back in the lineup after missing two months with a groin injury.

“Because I’ve been out for quite a while I haven’t really been thinking of goals. It’s more just trying to play longer than 15 minutes without being really tired,” Wright-Phillips said Saturday, as quoted by Pro Soccer USA. “I think in Atlanta I felt good,

Bradley Wright-Phillips is expected to feature for the New York Red Bulls in Sunday’s Hudson River derby. Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

