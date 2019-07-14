‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Rocks Skimpy Blue Bikini On The Runway In Sizzling Throwback Snap

Haley Kalil is in Miami this weekend getting ready to walk in her third runway show for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Magazine. Before she hit the stage, however, the stunner reminisced on her first time modeling in the publication’s annual swimwear event, and even shared an old photo from her time on the catwalk to Instagram that is getting some serious attention from her thousands of fans.
The sizzling throwback snap was shared to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie’s feed on Sunday, July 14, and is one that is certainly hard to ignore. It was from her first year taking the stage for the magazine’s model search competition, and one glance at it makes it clear why she was named one of the winners.
Haley sported a skimpy, light blue two-piece for her first time on the runway, and was captured mid-turn by the camera at an angle that showed off nearly every inch of her flawless bikini body. Her triangle-style top clung tight to her voluptuous assets, and was held together by a thin strap that wrapped tight around her back, accentuating her trim frame. Meanwhile, the matching bikini bottoms of the set left very little to the imagination. The cheeky number covered only what was necessary, exposing her curvy booty almost in its entirety, with a small patch of sequins right in the middle that drew even more attention to her famous backside. Its thick waistband sat high on her hips to highlight her trim waist and flat midsection that, although slightly covered by her arms, was still very much within eyesight.
The model wore her signature red tresses down for the swimsuit fashion show, which cascaded over her shoulders and down her back. She turned her head over her shoulder to stare down the camera with a huge grin on her face, showing off her gorgeous makeup look consisting of a light pink lip gloss and shimmering highlighter that made her striking features pop.
#TBT to cheesing in my first @si_swimsuit runway show. I never would have guessed I would be here today… about to walk the runway for my third year with @si_swimsuit in Miami. I am SO GRATEFUL for my amazing SI family. I cannot wait to walk with the incredible sweet 17 as they take their first steps on a life-changing journey. You will cherish these moments forever…so take it all in!!! This is only the beginning ❤️
Fans of the former Miss Minnesota went wild for the eye-popping blast from the past. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up more than 3,300 likes after just one hour of going live to the platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.
“You look fabulous,” one fan wrote, while another said she was a “huge inspiration.”
Fellow S.I. Swimsuit model Olivia Culpo also commented on the snap, simply using a slew of flame emoji to show her admiration.
Haley, as well as 2019 cover girl Camille Kostek, were both named winners of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit‘s first ever model search competition in 2018. Not only were the featured in that year’s edition of the publication, but were also in this year’s copy with their official Rookie spreads.
I’m finally back home and have had time to reflect on this unbelievable weekend…. (long, emotional post ahead ????????) First, thank you so much to everyone who has sent me such sweet messages, your support does not go unnoticed!! It truly means the world to me!! I’m trying my best to get back to everyone. You guys rock! Second, THANK YOU to @mj_day, @darciebaum, and @ja_neyney for believing in me and to @alyssaconroy for coming up with the idea for the open casting call that changed my life forever! I am truly so honored that you have chosen me to join the legacy of strong, empowering, and beautiful women that make @si_swimsuit such an iconic brand. I promise to do everything in my power to embody everything that makes @si_swimsuit so incredible. Third, to everyone out there with big dreams….NEVER GIVE UP. I am a girl from Minnesota that came into this with no major modeling experience. I’ve never worked as a model. I was a @stcloudstate graduate planning my future in medicine. I’ve never been signed to a modeling agency. I’ve been told I’m too short, or too big, or too commercial to model more times than I can count. My submission video was not fancy. I was just a girl sitting in her pajamas that had 60 seconds to explain why I should be given a chance to live out my lifelong dream. That video has changed the course of my life forever. So, to all the dreamers, don’t let all the “no’s” you hear in life stop you from pursuing your dreams…. because all it takes is one “yes.” Never give up and never let the naysayers change who you are!! Stay true to yourself and know you are worthy of living your dreams! This moment will be one I will NEVER EVER forget. 2019, brace yourself. BECAUSE I’M OFFICIALLY GOING TO BE A SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT MODEL. I was named a winner of the #SISwimSearch 2018. Dreams do come true. #SISwim