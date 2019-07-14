‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Rocks Skimpy Blue Bikini On The Runway In Sizzling Throwback Snap

Haley Kalil is in Miami this weekend getting ready to walk in her third runway show for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Magazine. Before she hit the stage, however, the stunner reminisced on her first time modeling in the publication’s annual swimwear event, and even shared an old photo from her time on the catwalk to Instagram that is getting some serious attention from her thousands of fans.

The sizzling throwback snap was shared to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie’s feed on Sunday, July 14, and is one that is certainly hard to ignore. It was from her first year taking the stage for the magazine’s model search competition, and one glance at it makes it clear why she was named one of the winners.

Haley sported a skimpy, light blue two-piece for her first time on the runway, and was captured mid-turn by the camera at an angle that showed off nearly every inch of her flawless bikini body. Her triangle-style top clung tight to her voluptuous assets, and was held together by a thin strap that wrapped tight around her back, accentuating her trim frame. Meanwhile, the matching bikini bottoms of the set left very little to the imagination. The cheeky number covered only what was necessary, exposing her curvy booty almost in its entirety, with a small patch of sequins right in the middle that drew even more attention to her famous backside. Its thick waistband sat high on her hips to highlight her trim waist and flat midsection that, although slightly covered by her arms, was still very much within eyesight.

The model wore her signature red tresses down for the swimsuit fashion show, which cascaded over her shoulders and down her back. She turned her head over her shoulder to stare down the camera with a huge grin on her face, showing off her gorgeous makeup look consisting of a light pink lip gloss and shimmering highlighter that made her striking features pop.

Fans of the former Miss Minnesota went wild for the eye-popping blast from the past. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up more than 3,300 likes after just one hour of going live to the platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You look fabulous,” one fan wrote, while another said she was a “huge inspiration.”

Fellow S.I. Swimsuit model Olivia Culpo also commented on the snap, simply using a slew of flame emoji to show her admiration.

Loading...

Haley, as well as 2019 cover girl Camille Kostek, were both named winners of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit‘s first ever model search competition in 2018. Not only were the featured in that year’s edition of the publication, but were also in this year’s copy with their official Rookie spreads.