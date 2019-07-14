Demi Rose Flaunts Booty In Leopard-Print Thong Bodysuit

Demi Rose Mawby is heating up social media yet again. The model flaunted her world-famous booty in a racy new post over the weekend and her fans loved it.

On Sunday, Demi Rose took to her Instagram account to show off all of her assets in a skimpy little bodysuit, while putting her curvy backside front and center.

Demi is seen standing with her back to the camera as she dons a see-through leopard-print bodysuit, complete with racy thong. Mawby’s entire bare booty can be seen as well as her ample bust and toned arms.

Demi has her long, brown hair parted to the side and styled in loose, damp waves that fall down her back. She also dons a full face of makeup for the sexy snapshot, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow.

Mawby adds pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a light pink color on her plump lips to complete her glam look.

In the background of the photo, nothing but bright green foliage can be seen, as Demi reveals that snap was taken in Miami, Florida. In the caption of the picture, the models gets cheeky, saying that her haters will think her booty is photoshopped.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi Rose is very adamant about living a healthy lifestyle, revealing that her friends often tell her that she’s the healthiest person they know.

“I try to keep as healthy as I can. With traveling, it’s hard to work out, I travel across the world but try to keep my routine. Everyone says I’m the healthiest person they know. The fattiest thing I will ever eat is nuts and peanut butter,” Demi revealed to The Daily Mail last year.

“My figure just gains weight so fast. Any bad thing I eat my body isn’t used to it and just puts on the weight. That means no birthday cake,” the model added of her body type.

Recently, the model has been going through a rough time. Demi’s mother, Christine Mawby, passed away last month, just eight months after Demi’s father died, leaving her without her parents as she continues to progress in her modeling career.

According to The Inquisitr, following her mother’s death, Demi thanked all of her fans and followers for sending her love and support during the difficult time, revealing that she had to push on and continue working through her grief.

Fans can see more of Demi Rose’s sexy photos by following her on Instagram.