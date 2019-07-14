Alexina Graham Shares A Busty Selfie In A Leopard-Print Bikini

Victoria’s Secret Angel, Alexina Graham, is keeping her fans updated on her summer days on Instagram. Her newest post showed her relaxing n a striped towel, as she sported a bright red bikini with a pink leopard-print design. She took the selfie from an interesting angle, so that her chest was prominent, and her waist looked extra small. Her hairstyle was hard to see because of the way the photo was cropped, but it looked like she kept her makeup to a minimum. The image was tagged in Miami, and has received over 10,000 likes in the first hour since it was posted.

It looks like the model made the trip south recently, as two days ago, she shared a geo-tagged video from New York, New York. The video showed Alexina doing a passionate lip sync to Aretha Franklin’s “Respect.” Her friends can be heard laughing in the backdrop, as the model got super into the rendition. She hilariously wore a white robe and a hair net, using what looks like a hair spray bottle as a mic. Towards the end of the video, she pulled down the robe from her left shoulder, which elicited a cheer from her small crowd. The video’s been watched over 60,000 times.

This was the first video that Graham shared in quite some time. But while she seems serious in almost all of her photos, her videos show that her personality is larger than life. Her second newest video post appears to be from late May, where she was spotted doing another lip sync dance. Except this time, she was on a city sidewalk in front of a stretch limo. A man could be seen dancing along, but it was Alexina that really got down. The Instagram video has been watched over 217,000 times.

And while the model is well on her way to enjoying a successful modeling career, she previously revealed that she was bullied growing up. This is what she told Hello Magazine.

“I was the class clown and I used my humour a lot as a way to ignore the bullies.”

“People who don’t even know me will comment on my posts and say I’m boring and have no personality. My mum says: ‘They obviously haven’t met you because that’s not you at all,'” she noted.

Hopefully Alexina will continue to share videos and photos that showcase her outgoing personality, because it looks like there’s much more than meets the eye when it comes to Graham.