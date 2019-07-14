Sofia Richie Lets It All Hang Out In Topless Instagram Photo

Sofia Richie left little to the imagination this weekend when she posted a very racy new photo of herself on social media.

On Sunday, Sofia Richie took to her Instagram account to share a picture of herself completely topless on the beach, and her fans went wild over the sultry photo.

In the sexy snapshot, Sofia, who is the daughter of iconic singer Lionel Richie, is seen laying on the beach as the waves crash in. She is completely topless and uses her arm to cover her bare chest.

Richie’s ample cleavage is on full display, as well as her flat tummy and insane abs. She also flaunts her long, lean legs and curvy backside as she adds barely-there hot pink bikini bottoms to finish off her nearly-nude beach look.

The model has her long, blonde hair wet and pushed back behind her head as the damp strands fall into the ocean water. She sits on a white sand beach as the blue sky, complete with fluffy white clouds, is seen in the background.

Sofia dons a natural makeup look for the photo, which includes a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, long, thick lashes, and light pink color on her lips.

It seems that Sofia Richie may be on vacation with Kylie Jenner and her other girlfriends at the moment. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia has become like a member of the famous family now that she’s dating Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy, Scott Disick.

“Everything between the Kardashian family and Sofia is completely normal now. It took a long time for the relationship to be in this place but they have finally accepted her. Everyone understands and sees that Sofia makes Scott happy, and that is important to them. Scott is in an amazing place, and the family doesn’t mind her being around anymore. Everything has blown over, and she has become friends with all of them now. It’s one big happy family,” a source told E! News of the young model.

It appears that Sofia fits right in with the family. She is often seen spending time with Scott and Kourtney’s three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, and even hits the town with Kylie and Kendall Jenner for fun outings, proving that she’s just another member of the family and that they have all accepted her relationship with Scott.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie by following the model on Instagram.