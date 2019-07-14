Romee Strijd Rocks Skimpy Silver Bikini On The Beach In New Instagram Snap

Romee Strijd is dreaming of being back on the beach, and revealed her desire to have her toes in the sand again on Instagram with a sizzling new snap that certainly did not go unnoticed by her millions of fans.

The eye-popping new photo was shared on Sunday, July 14, and brought some serious heat to her feed that was no doubt felt by her 5.6 million followers. The Victoria’s Secret Angel was captured posing on the sand with a huge grin across her face — a clear indication that she loves spending time by the ocean.

Of course, a day at the beach needs the perfect swimwear, and Romee definitely had some. The Dutch bombshell looked nothing short of stunning in a skimpy silver bikini that left very little to the imagination, and exposed plenty of her tan skin and endless curves.

The sexy two-piece set consisted of a triangle-style top that hardly contained her voluptuous assets and flaunted plenty of cleavage, thanks to its plunging, wide neckline. A delicate silver necklace baring a kangaroo pendant was added to the look as well, falling low on her exposed decolletage to draw even more eyes to the area.

As for her lower half, Romee rocked a cheeky pair of matching bikini bottoms that covered only what was necessary. The number left the babe’s toned legs and curves within eyesight, while its waistband sported a unique wrap design that clung tight to her trim waist, accentuating her flat midsection and hard abs.

To complete her look, the lingerie model wore her signature blond tresses down in loose, beachy waves. Her long hair cascaded over her shoulder and down to her chest, with a few wisps blowing messily around in the wind. Luckily, the breeze wasn’t too strong to cause her locks to cover up her face, which was done up with a gorgeous makeup look consisting of a light pink lipstick, thick coat of mascara, and dusting of blush that made her striking features standout.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the blue-eyed beauty with love for the new addition to her Instagram account. At the time of this writing, the snap has already racked up more than 300,000 likes after just seven hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as more than 1,000 comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Woooow you look AMAZING girl,” one person wrote, while another said she was “perfect.”

“Wow she’s to beautiful,” commented a third.

Earlier this week, the Victoria’s Secret model wowed her fans with a sultry black-and-white photo that drove them absolutely wild. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the shot was from a new campaign for the lingerie brand, and captured Romee sporting a barely there set of sheer lingerie that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique.