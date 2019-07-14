‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Star DeWanda Wise Sizzles In A Red Bikini On Instagram, Gets Praise For Body Positivity

DeWanda Wise is showing her fans that there’s more than one standard of beauty when it comes to your body.

The petite She’s Gotta Have It star shared a photo with her 311,000 Instagram followers on Saturday. In the post, Wise is looking away from the camera as she poses in a red bikini from Ookioh. The look, which was styled by Erin Walsh, was paired with a Stella McCartney jacket, and red hoop earrings from Alison Lou. Her hair was styled by Martin-Christopher Harper and was put into a sleek bun. The actress’s makeup, which was styled by Billiee Gene, was a smoky-eye look with a light lip gloss.

At the time of writing, Wise’s post has received more than 20,000 likes. The actress’s post also received more than 180 comments from her fans.

“You ain’t right you ain’t RIGHT,” one follower wrote.

“Yesss inspiring us all around!!! Thank you for being you and accepting your body as is! It’s really inspired me to accept myself (small breasts included),” another follower chimed in, praising the actress for showing off her smaller frame.

The Someone Great actress shared more photos from the shoot for Sbjct Journal. In the photo, which was shot by Stephanie Alessi, Wise is posing three different ways while wearing a Monday swimwear one piece swimsuit paired with neon translucent cover-up by Sies Marjan. The actress also wore sunglasses by Illesteva, a brand that has caught the eyes of celebrities like North West, Penelope Disick, and Meghan Markle recently, according to the brand’s Instagram page.

At the time of this writing, Wise’s post received more than 13,000 likes. The actress also received a plethora of comments from her followers who shared that she looks “flawless” and is their “summer mood.”

In her interview for Sbjct Journal, Wise discussed her process for finding roles, working with Spike Lee on She’s Gotta Have It and filming in New York City. Wise, who plays the Netflix show’s lead character Nola Darling, said that filming in New York City is rarely crazy, stating that one of her most surreal experiences was running into actor Jeffrey Wright.

Wise also opened up about her stunning red carpet style. The trained actress shared that, as her career has grown, she has had to “reclaim her agency” with her stylists and wear what fits her style the most while on the red carpet.

“When you’re starting; carpets can be really hard and intimidating. I love to play dress up though, I always have, and when I began to consider it an extension of my artistic expression, I was able to find joy in it whether I ‘nailed’ a carpet or not,” Wise said.

“The truth is, when you really believe that there will always be another shot at it, it becomes less precious and high-stakes. You can continue to take risks and allow your team to play because there will be another vibe for another day.”

Fans of DeWanda Wise can follow her on Instagram for more updates.