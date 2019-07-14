Bella Hadid Grabs Her Bare Chest In Previously Banned Photo On Instagram

Bella Hadid was spotted looking flirty in a black-and-white Instagram picture today, and it turned out that the photo had been banned last week. The photo showed the model going topless, and censoring herself by grabbing her chest. Bella appeared to be caught mid-laugh, as she smiled widely and playfully stuck her tongue out a little. Her eyes were closed for the shot, and she accessorized with a pair of small hoop earrings. Her hair was worn down, and appeared to be a little wet, as she also sported a ring on each of her middle fingers. Hadid also wore a bracelet each on wrist.

The photographer, Zoey Grossman, commented that she didn’t understand why the photo was taken down last week because it doesn’t contain nudity. So we’ll have to see if the platform will allow it this time. For now, it’s up on the site, and over 4,000 fans have liked it in the past couple of hours.

Zoey clearly adores Bella, as she’s often complimenting the model alongside photos she took of her. Their latest photoshoot appears to be the one for Elle France, so it’s possible that this shot was taken during that photoshoot. The photographer previously shared a shot of the cover on Instagram, which showed Bella with her right eye obscured thanks to a giant sun hat.

Meanwhile, Bella’s feed has been very colorful lately, as she unveiled another magazine cover that she was featured on. This time, she posed for V Magazine, rocking an unconventional look that was super eye-catching. The cover features Bella in a latex pink jacket with gold zippers, as her eye makeup was like no other. It included a bright lime green outline around her eyes, along with abstract black lines that emphasized her eyes.

Hadid previously opened up to Harper’s Bazaar in a unique interview, which was given by her sister Gigi. In particular, she revealed how their mom raised them to respect everyone.

“That goes back to how we were raised. As you know, our mom always taught us that you should treat everyone the same, whether it’s the president or the person working under you,” noted Bella.

Loading...

“Everyone’s time is important. That’s why I always stop for fans. They could be at home with their families, but they’re not: They’re standing outside our hotel in the cold just to give us a hug. That means something!” she added.