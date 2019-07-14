Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale Goes Topless On The Beach In Sizzling New Photo

Kelly Gale knows how to captivate the attention of her millions of Instagram followers, and did just that this weekend with a sizzling new snap that was certainly hard to ignore.

The latest addition to the Victoria’s Secret model’s account on the social media platform came on Saturday, July 13, and earned the attention of her fans for more reasons than one. A full-length look at the stunner and her enviable figure was captured on a luxurious beach, with the white sand and crystal clear water providing a gorgeous background that alone was worth an extra long look.

While the scene behind the Swedish bombshell was no doubt breathtaking, it was Kelly herself that took center stage in the eye-popping photo. The 24-year-old struck a sultry pose for the camera while going completely topless, covering up with nothing more than a minuscule pair of bikini bottoms for a display that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. As she stretched one long, toned leg out in front of her, the babe expertly posed by wrapping her arms around her bare chest to cover up her voluptuous assets — though plenty of cleavage was still left well within eyesight.

An itty-bitty pair of white and pink cheetah print bikini bottoms provided as the only article of clothing for Kelly’s day on the beach, though it hardly provided any coverage for her nearly-nude display. The barely-there number covered only what was necessary and left her famous curves exposed in their entirety. Meanwhile, the thin string waistband of the piece sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and rock hard abs that have been sculpted after countless hours in the gym.

A deep zoom into the sexy shot reveals that Kelly added a delicate silver necklace to her look that wrapped high around her neck. She wore her dark tresses down in their natural state, which were dripping wet after what her 1.1 million followers could assume was a swim in the refreshing ocean water behind her. To complete the look, the model sported a minimal face of makeup consisting of a thick coat of mascara and dusting of blush that made her striking features pop.

Fans of the brunette beauty went absolutely wild for the NSFW snap. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up more than 50,000 likes after just one day of going live to Instagram, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Body goalz,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “stunning like always.”

Loading...

“Simply irresistible,” commented a third.

This is not the only topless shot that Kelly has treated her Instagram followers too lately. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model went shirtless again earlier this week in a sizzling close-up shot that left very little to the imagination, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.