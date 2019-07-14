Olivia Culpo Heats Up Instagram In Scandalous Black Monokini

Olivia Culpo knows how to bring the heat to Instagram.

On Sunday, the gorgeous Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and Maxim Hot 100 cover girl treated her massive following to a sweltering photo that sent temperatures soaring and pulses racing all over Instagram.

For her latest Instagram update, Olivia slipped into an outrageously plunging black monokini – a torrid one-piece that boasted multiple cut-outs, exposing a serious amount of toned, tanned skin. The 27-year-old stunner paired the steamy swimsuit with a sumptuous black-and-gold Versace robe – a stylish design, ornate with a lavish, Greek-inspired print.

In a bid to show off her head-turning bathing suit, Olivia wore the swanky robe completely open. Cinched at the waist with a black leather belt, one sporting a gold belt-buckle, the fashionable garment lured the gaze toward her taut waistline, while also offering an unencumbered view of her jaw-dropping physique.

The 2012 Miss Universe sizzled in the chic beach attire. Photographed on what appeared to be an elegant-looking terrace, the stunning supermodel flaunted her insane body in the daring one-piece, showing off her killer curves in all of their splendor.

Olivia unabashedly showcased her deep cleavage in the dangerously low-cut swimsuit. A tiny string tied the piece together just above the chest line – holding the top in place and, at the same time, creating a revealing keyhole pattern that flashed even more skin. The sexy artifice called attention to her shapely bosom, ensuring that Olivia’s busty assets remained the focal point of the shot. Meanwhile, a triple silver chain sparkling across her chest framed her generous décolletage, further highlighting her ample cleavage.

As if the daring swimsuit wasn’t racy enough, two large cut-outs on each side of the monokini gave a copious view of Olivia’s midriff, teasing her incredibly toned stomach and killer abs. Likewise, her chiseled thighs were also on display, as the ravishing model sultrily spread her legs to pose for the provocative shot.

The enticing monokini did a phenomenal job at showcasing Olivia’s enviable figure. The dark-haired beauty paired her dangerous curves with a smoldering attitude, sending hearts aflutter as she looked directly into the camera with an intense gaze.

Her glam was also on par, as the Rhode Island native sported bold, perfectly contoured eyebrows, chic cat-eye makeup, and luscious matte rose lipstick. She wore her chestnut-brown tresses in a relaxed style, letting her long locks cascade down her back and over her shoulder in soft waves.

Needless to say, her head-spinning photo reeled in a lot of engagement on Instagram. In the space of a little over two hours, the pic garnered more than 72,800 likes and counting. In addition, a little shy of 470 people dropped by the comments section to compliment the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model on her spectacular beach-babe look.

“Unreal,” one person wrote under the blazing-hot photo.

“Wow,” noted a second message, trailed by a string of fire emoji.

“Super Dazzling Hottt [sic],” remarked a third Instagram user, adding three fire emoji and a heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.

One particularly enthused fan had this to say.