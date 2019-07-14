Sofia Richie Bares Booty In Tiny Thong Bikini While On Girls’ Trip With Kylie Jenner

Sofia Richie shared a couple of new photo from the Turks and Caicos Islands, and it certainly looks as though she’s thoroughly enjoying the beautiful weather. In an Instagram Story, the model was spotted leaning against the railings of what appears to be a boat in a hot pink bikini. The bottoms were impossibly small, leaving most of her derriere on full display. She closed her eyes for the photo, and had her hair pulled back casually in a ponytail, which she secured with an orange hair tie.

The model was also spotted wearing the same bikini in her feed. The bikini popped against her tanned skin. She sat at the edge of the ocean waters, and propped herself up with her arms. She also managed to arch her back slightly for the shot. Richie’s eyes were closed for the shot, while she smiled slightly with her eyes closed. Her hair was wet and slicked back. The popular model has received over 103,000 likes on this image in the past thirty minutes since it was first posted.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported that Sofia was heading out with Kylie Jenner and a select group of women on a girl’s trip. This is to celebrate the launch of Kylie’s new skincare line.

Richie is sharing fun tidbits from the trip via her Stories, and it looked like all the women were geared up to have a fun time as they posed by a private jet.

In other news, fans that enjoy Sofia’s swimsuit pics have been lucky lately. Swimwear has been a main focus on her social media page lately. It’s all thanks to her collaboration with Frankies Bikinis. The photoshoot for the line included images of her at the convenience store, along with other photos of her at the skate park. All of the bikinis were tie dye, with the most prominent colors being light pink and blue. The swimsuits range from around $85 each for the top and bottom, while they also are offering matching hoodies and sweatpants for around $120.

And while Sofia’s main life focus seems to be modeling, there’s plenty to keep her occupied. Her relationship with Scott Disick has always been high-profile, thanks to his prior relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. The young model previously spoke out about her dynamic with Scott, as detailed by InStyle.

“We are best friends and that is mainly the strongest connection we have. We have always had that best friend connection and from there it has really worked out. I am so happy,” she raved.