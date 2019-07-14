Kylie Jenner & Blonde BFF ‘Twin’ In Bikinis & Semi-Sheer Dresses On Insanely Luxurious Vacation

Kylie Jenner is celebrating the upcoming drop of her Kylie Skin beauty line in the extravagant style she’s known for. Fans following the 21-year-old’s Instagram have already been treated to snaps of the private jet that whisked the makeup mogul and her friends away for the “Kylie Skin Summer Trip.”

Alongside seeing the brand’s emblem on the jet’s exterior, matching outfits for everyone, and logo-embossed beverage holders, fans have been getting a pretty good insight into just how luxurious Kylie’s current trip is. Likewise showcased have been Kylie’s daughter Stormi and BFF Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou joining the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

Kylie’s latest Instagram update sent fans sunshine, glam, and a stylish display of twinning outfits courtesy of the billionaire and her blonde best friend. The photo showed Kylie and Stassie sashaying down an outdoor path amid manicured lawns and palms with Stassie appearing on the right. Her white bikini came covered by a stylish, sheer, and floor-length jacket. Its hues echoed those seen on Kylie. While the Lip Kit founder didn’t opt for swimwear, she didn’t hold back on the curve-flaunting. Kylie was strutting her stuff in an impossibly clingy and one-shouldered dress. Much like her model and influencer bestie, Kylie was sending out a pair of toned and bronzed legs.

The girls threw out some major attitude as they paraded towards the camera in matching looks that extended to strappy high heels while their blue and white shades differed, their ankle-strapped styles matched. Kylie seemed to have found the look worthy of two updates, having sent a similar shot of the girls posing by an open archway earlier today.

It looks like the ladies are living the high life. Given that Kylie is the world’s youngest billionaire though, the level of luxe isn’t surprising. This entrepreneur may have started out surrounded by wealth, but her billionaire status largely appears to be her own making. Kylie’s 2015-founded Kylie Cosmetics brand has landed her a Forbes cover, although news of Kylie’s “self-made” billionaire status proved controversial. Many fans felt that the title wasn’t warranted given her wealthy upbringing.

While Kylie initially maintained that she was fully “self-made,” she later appeared to retract the statement, per her interview with The New York Times.

“I can’t say I’ve done it by myself. If they’re just talking finances, technically, yes, I don’t have any inherited money. But I have had a lot of help and a huge platform.”

Regardless of how Kylie earned her cash, it looks like she knows how to spend it.