Joanna Gaines Announces The Name Of The New Coffee Shop She Is Opening With Her Husband Chip

Chip and Joanna Gaines are opening their own coffee shop in Texas.

Chip and Joanna Gaines are that couple who seem to be able to do it all. They are the parents to five children, 13-year-old Ella Rose, 9-year-old Emmie Kay, 13-year-old Duke, 14-year-old Drake and 1-year-old Crew. The couple are also the former stars of the hit HGTV show Fixer Upper. The show was widely successful and ran for five seasons. With Chip’s knack for construction and Joanna’s eye for design, the pair were able to take countless drab houses and turn them into beautiful homes. In 2018, the pair decided it was time to move on from the show and embark upon their next venture, opening a coffee shop together. Joanna recently announced the catchy name for their new business, according to Today.

The coffee shop will be located in Waco, Texas and will be called Magnolia Press. The pair already have their own restaurant in Waco called Magnolia Table. The inside of the restaurant is decorated with Joanna’s famous style, complete with plenty of succulents, artistic tile flooring, and classic wood tables. The restaurant is known for using farm fresh ingredients and is particularly popular for brunch. The Gaines’ previous business venture went so well that it only made since to embark upon another restaurant, this one dedicated completely to coffee.

“The coffee shop will include a full-service coffee bar, fresh-baked pastries and an assortment of hot teas, among other menu offerings,” a representative for the family said.

Joanna shared a sneak peek of what the exterior of the coffee shop will look like on her Instagram. The building is once again a mix of both modern and classic, country style. Through the windows of the building, the same tiling that is used in the flooring of Magnolia Table makes up the intricate coffee bar.

In her Instagram caption, Joanna shared her excitement for the new building.

“For the past couple of months, we’ve been working on a new addition to the Silos grounds. This fall, our coffee shop Magnolia Press, will officially open! I thought it would be fun to show you a sneak peek at the design renderings for the space on the blog! #MagnoliaPress.”

In addition to their restaurant and upcoming coffee house, Joanna and Chip also have a home decor line known as Magnolia Home that is sold in Target and online. The stylish line includes everything from functional furniture to bedding, rugs, pillows and dishes.