Beyonce Stuns In A Custom Cong Tri Dress For The London Premiere Of ‘The Lion King’

Beyonce proved during the European premiere of The Lion King that the multitalented star can pretty much pull off any look.

The “Spirit” singer was accompanied by her husband Jay-Z for the premiere of Disney’s CGI version of The Lion King for the film’s London premiere. According to Marie Claire, Beyonce stole the red carpet in a gorgeous yellow gown with a deep leg slit. According to Vogue, the dress was a custom design by fashion house Cong Tri. In addition to the jaw-dropping leg slit, Beyonce’s dress was also tailored uniquely for her own style, and included an asymmetrical neckline with a one cap sleeve and one off-the-shoulder sleeve to the triangular cutout in the bodice. The singer also wore a pair of diamond, dangly earrings with her hair styled bone straight.

The Carters attended the red carpet event to celebrate Beyonce’s role in the film. The singer, who voices Nala in the Disney remake, is also working on a studio album for the film. Disney announced that the artist, who is known for her surprise albums, has curated the entire soundtrack for the film. The Lion King: The Gift will feature songs from global recording artists and is “steeped in the sounds of Africa,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Just Announced: The Lion King: The Gift, a new album of songs featuring global recording artists and steeped in the sounds of Africa, produced and curated by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, will be released July 19,” Disney wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, July 9.

In addition to Beyonce, Donald Glover, who will voice Simba, will also be featured on the soundtrack.

This isn’t the first time Beyonce has served a stunning fashion look in celebration of The Lion King. The singer wore a sparkling custom Alexander Wang gown as she joined Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy at the world premiere in Los Angeles. Beyonce shared photos from the event on Sunday, which received more than 3 million likes from her fans.

“I saw this in PERSON. I am so blessed,” YouTuber Patrick Starr wrote.

“This first photo took my breath away omgawd,” model IndyaMarie chimed in.

The London premiere also provided a meeting between Beyonce and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. The singer and Jay-Z accepted a Brit Award with a portrait of Markle back in April, though the two met in person for the first time on Saturday. While wearing a Jason Wu dress, Duchess Meghan embraced Beyonce and engaged in a conversation with their husbands by their side.