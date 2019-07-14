Gabrielle Union Sizzles In Tiny Crocheted Bikini Beside Husband Dwyane Wade

Ever since former professional basketball player Dwyane Wade retired from the NBA, Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, have been touring the world on an extended vacation. Union has been capturing their adventures on Instagram for her 13.4 million followers to enjoy — and the latest snap she shared was particularly sexy.

In the picture, Union and Wade were posing together on a boat. There was clear blue water visible in the background, and the boat the duo were on didn’t appear to be too far from the shore. Nevertheless, they were enjoying the shade and fresh breeze — and getting up close and personal with one another.

Wade wore a pair of botanical-printed swim trunks, no shirt, and was sipping a glass of wine. Union was posed in front of him in a tiny crocheted bikini that left little to the imagination.

The bikini top was a typical triangle bikini style, with two small crocheted triangles in a brown fabric strung together by a few threads of blue string. Each triangle featured a small blue crocheted flower to add a bit of visual interest.

The bottoms were likewise super sexy, with small panels cut out in the fabric to display plenty of skin, and crocheted flowers in the opposite color visible.

Union’s curvy physique was on full display, and her hair was done in sleek braids that allowed all the attention to be on her stunning face and gorgeous smile.

According to the geotag in the image, Wade and Union were in Ischia, Italy for the picture.

Union’s followers absolutely loved the shot, which received over 572,000 likes in just 4 hours. Her comments section was filled with compliments, both about her appearance and her relationship. Fellow celebrity Christina Milian commented “sweet sweet love” while curvy model Ashley Graham said “oh yes yes yes” with a series of flame emoji to get her point across.

While the duo have had to put some of their vacationing on pause to do things like attend the ESPY awards, they seem to be making the most of Wade’s retirement. Union has posed in a wide variety of swimsuits, including a tiny green bikini and a snakeskin bikini in the past few weeks.

Though she occasionally takes selfies, she often features her husband in her photos as well — and her followers likely don’t mind getting a glimpse of Wade’s toned physique either.

And, of course, the new mom frequently features shots of her baby girl, Kaavia James.