‘Maxim’ Bombshell Kara Del Toro Smolders In Teeny Polka Dot Bikini

Kara Del Toro has been killing the bikini game on Instagram this week.

As fans know, the Maxim bombshell is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure to fans, and her choice in outfits in recent weeks definitely seems to be bikinis. The stunner boasts a following of over 1 million on Instagram alone, and that number continues to rise with each and every sizzling shot. Kara is currently in Miami for swim week, and luckily for fans, she has been sharing some photos of her sexy swimsuits.

In the most recent video post that was shared with her loyal fans, Del Toro looks like she’s runway-ready in a tiny white bikini with black polka dots. The brunette beauty puts on a busty display in a low-cut top that has flowy sleeves, as opposed to spaghetti straps like most bikinis. On the bottom, Del Toro also leaves little to be desired in a matching pair of string bottoms that show off her toned legs as well as her flawless and flat tummy.

The model looks like she’s in her element, twirling her long locks in her hands and smiling and making a kissy face into the camera. She rocks a face full of gorgeous makeup in the video that comes complete with eyeliner, eyeshadow, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss.

In just a short time of going live on her account, the post has already earned Del Toro rave reviews from fans with over 15,000 likes and 240-plus comments.

Some followers commented on the image to let Kara know how amazing she looks, while countless others let her know that they’re big fans. A few other followers commented on the photo without words, using emoji instead.

“Loved the @toripraver suit on you,” one follower wrote.

“LOVE YOU CHICKEN. Thank you for lighting up every room,” another Instagrammer wrote with lightning bolt emoji.

“Drop dead gorgeous,” one more raved.

As The Inquisitr recently shared, the model delighted fans with a behind-the-scenes photo. In the hot snapshot, Del Toro stands in the middle of the image with a light wood wall just behind her. The bombshell looks incredibly beautiful with a face full of makeup complete with mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss.

She wears her long, blond locks down and curly and her body is definitely on display in the image. Del Toro leaves almost nothing to the imagination in the photo as she bursts out of a tiny black bikini top that zips in the middle.

It comes as no surprise that this post earned her tons of attention with over 600-plus comments and 46,000 likes.