Jenna Jameson Shares Side-By-Side Bikini Pics Of Insane 80-Pound Weight Loss: ‘I’m Not Perfect’

Jenna Jameson has openly admitted that she’s “not perfect.” The adult entertainment star’s latest Instagram update may come accompanied by humble admissions of “losing control,” but the picture is showing something impressive – as The Inquisitr reports, Jenna once weighed 205 pounds. The mother of three has bravely documented losing 80 pounds over on her Instagram – the 45-year-old’s latest update has shown fans exactly what that looks like.

Late last night, Jenna updated her Instagram. While Jenna didn’t mention the 2017 arrival of her baby, she did focus on the weight she’s lost since welcoming Batel. The star’s picture came as a side-by-side showing her before and after her dramatic weight loss. Although both snaps were showcasing a black bikini, they were very different in nature. The left-hand-side photo showed Jenna significantly heavier than her current lithe shape – the right-hand-side picture almost appeared to show a different person.

Jenna’s heavier frame was by no means unattractive, although there’s no denying that this star has toned up. Everything from her legs to her waist is now markedly slimmer – Jenna’s second photo also showcased some pretty serious ab muscles. The star’s trademark cleavage and blonde hair were on display in both snaps, although the before shot hadn’t sent out much of Jenna’s famous sleeve tattoos.

This isn’t the first time Jenna has braved a before and after update. A June Instagram post from Jenna came with a similar format, a photo of her baby, and a full admission of her prior weight versus her current one.

“This is 205 vs. 125 both perfectly happy… but only one of these is healthy! I’m so thankful to #ketofor giving me my life back! Please visit my amazon keto list the link is in my bio! It’s super helpful when it comes to figuring out snacks and secrets to staying in ketosis!”

Fans familiar with Jenna’s weight loss journey will know that the star fully credits the ketosis diet for her sensational new body. The relatively high-fat and low-carb lifestyle is a popular one – Kourtney Kardashian, Kelly Ripa, and Halle Berry are just some of the famous faces who’ve given it a go, per People. The diet is also incredibly popular amid the general public, although some experts consider it to be controversial.

Jenna’s update did not go unnoticed. It had racked up over 14,000 likes within 17 hours of going live. Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell gave the snaps a thumbs-up. Fans wishing to see more of Jenna should follow her Instagram.