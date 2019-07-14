Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope’s Flash Decision

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, July 15 promise that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will make a shocking decision. Both the blonde and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) are being played by someone who has been pulling the strings all along. Of course, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) could not be happier that Hope will agree to marry him as soon as possible, per She Knows Soaps.

After agreeing to marry Thomas, Hope made it clear that she would not be pushed into making hasty decisions. She pulled back after he tried to kiss her and let him know that she would not be intimate with him until after they were married. Even when Douglas expressed his delight that she would soon become his mother, Hope held back. She told the little boy that she and his father first needed to work out the details before they tied the knot.

However, Thomas was not happy to wait on Hope’s timing. Just as he used Douglas to propose to Hope, he also used his son to urge the blonde to marry him sooner than she had planned to. B&B viewers saw how Thomas spooked Douglas by placing a projector beneath the little boy’s bed. He then woke his son and left the room. Thomas woke to a projection of a ghost flitting about the room and cried out in horror. Of course, Hope was first on the scene and comforted the little boy.

Hope is so concerned about Douglas’s wellbeing that she will insist that she and Thomas get married immediately. She is convinced that Douglas needs motherly love and attention as soon as possible. She wants to be there for Douglas when he has nightmares and visions of “ghosts.”

Of course, Thomas congratulated himself after Hope reacted exactly as he hoped that she would. He wants nothing more than for Hope to be his wife. When she insists that they get married immediately, Thomas will happily oblige and agree to move up the wedding date.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that everyone will be shocked when Hope and Thomas announce the news. Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) are convinced that she is making the biggest mistake of her life, while Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will congratulate his son. As far as Hope is concerned, she will finally have the chance to have a family of her own.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.